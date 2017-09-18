Questex Announces American Salon Executive Appointments

NEWTON, MA--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Kerry Gumas, Questex LLC president and chief executive officer, today announced three executive appointments for its longstanding American Salon beauty publication: Brett Vinovich as publisher, Kelley Donahue as editorial director and Kristine Compton as account manager.

Gumas said the appointments, which are effective immediately, mark the return of Vinovich, Donahue and Compton to American Salon, a leading publication in the professional beauty industry serving professional hairdressers and beauty salon owners. The magazine celebrates its 140th anniversary this year.

"In addition to possessing the talent, expertise and proven track record to lead American Salon forward, Brett, Kelley and Kristine share a long history with this iconic brand," he said. "I couldn't be more thrilled with this homecoming. Their return ensures that American Salon is poised to remain a well-positioned leader in the professional beauty industry."

Vinovich, whose extensive background in media includes stints at Home Box Office and Andy Warhol's Interview, among others, served as publisher of American Salon from 1995 to 2015. During that period, he created beyond-the-page ideas including custom content, advertorials, gatefolds and innovative sampling programs.

"No other industry publication delivers editorial content that motivates, inspires and empowers salon professionals better than American Salon, which marks an impressive 140 years in publishing this year," said Vinovich. "All that makes for a bright future, as there is so much to build upon."

Well-versed on all aspects of the professional beauty arena, Donahue held the post of American Salon editor-in-chief from 2009 to 2015, when she developed cutting-edge content and eye-catching imagery designed to inform and inspire its readership. She held other roles at the publication beginning in 1994 and started her career in beauty at Redken, managing the company's public relations activities.

"It's an honor to rejoin Questex and American Salon," said Donahue. "I look forward to working on forthcoming issues and digital strategies that push the boundaries of beauty and artistry, elevating them to new heights."

Compton resumes her responsibilities at American Salon as account manager, responsible for special projects, client services and administration of digital and print advertising. "I am incredibly proud to be part of this dynamic team once again," she said.

