Questrade Wealth Management Announces Confirmed 2016 Annual Special Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

January 12, 2017 09:53 ET
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Questrade Wealth Management Inc. announces the following confirmed annual special year-end distributions for the period ending on December 31, 2016. The distribution was paid on or before January 6, 2017 to unitholders on record on December 29, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of December 23, 2016.
All distributions will be reinvested and paid by the issuance of units of the fund. The reinvested distributions will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective ETF.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
About Questrade Financial Group Inc: Questrade Financial Group Inc. ("QFG") and its affiliated companies provide financial products and services to Canadians including securities, foreign currency, investment and wealth management. In 2014, Questrade's CEO was named as EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Ontario) in the services category, and since 2011, Questrade has been ranked one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. Questrade Financial Group is headquartered in Toronto.
About Questrade Wealth Management: Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") manages and administers Questrade ETFs and provides professional investment management services through Portfolio IQ. QWM is an investment and portfolio manager. Fees and expenses may be associated with investments in any exchange traded fund. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of QFG.
For more information Ruth-Anne BoydSenior Manager, CommunicationsTel: 416.227.9876 x5288
