Questrade Wealth Management Inc. Announces Cash Distributions for Questrade Smart ETFs

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Questrade Wealth Management Inc. announces the following cash distributions for the quarter ending on March 31, 2017. The distribution will be paid on or before April 6, 2017 to Unitholders of record on March 30, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of March 28, 2017.

ETF Name Trading Symbol Cash Distribution per Unit ($) Questrade Russell US Mid-Cap Value Index ETF Hedged to CAD QMV $0.06 Questrade Russell US Midcap Growth Index ETF Hedged to CAD QMG $0.02 Questrade Fixed Income Core Plus ETF QCP $0.09 Questrade Global Total Equity ETF QGE $0.03

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Questrade Financial Group Inc.:

Questrade Financial Group Inc. ("QFG") and its affiliated companies provide financial products and services to Canadians including securities, foreign currency, and wealth management. In 2014, Questrade's CEO was named as EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Ontario) in the services category, and since 2011, Questrade has been ranked one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. Questrade Financial Group is headquartered in Toronto.

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.:

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") manages and administers the Questrade ETFs and provides professional investment management services through Portfolio IQ. QWM is an investment fund manager and portfolio manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of QFG.