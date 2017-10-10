Quicken Loans Mortgage Services and CalyxSoftware Unveil New Loan Origination Software -- Q-L.O.S.

Innovative LOS Gives Instant Access to Quicken Loans Products and Pricing

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - CalyxSoftware®, a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders and brokers, today announced a new partnership with Quicken Loans Mortgage Services (QLMS), a division of Quicken Loans Inc., to power its Quicken Loans Origination System (Q-L.O.S.).

Q-L.O.S. is an easy to implement and use loan origination software (LOS) that enables community banks, credit unions and select brokers to originate mortgages compliantly, quickly and profitably. Through Q-L.O.S., users can access QLMS' entire suite of mortgage products, giving them the ability to fully customize the refinance or home-buying experience for their clients.

"Working with Calyx Software to launch Q-L.O.S. reinforces our deep-rooted commitment to providing our partner banks and credit unions access to the most cutting edge technology and improving the mortgage experience for their clients," said David Schroeder, Vice President of Quicken Loans Mortgage Services. "Simply put, Q-L.O.S. addresses the very specific needs of today's financial institutions in an intuitive and flexible way, allowing them to close more loans, faster."

Q-L.O.S. also offers users the ability to receive premium mortgage services and support directly from QLMS underwriters, operations team members, dedicated purchase and refinance specialists, and experienced account executives. This helps community banks, credit unions and brokers offer mortgage products to their local communities, with Quicken Loans supporting them behind the scenes.

"Many third-party originators are expanding their businesses and looking for new partners and better technology to serve their borrowers and improve the customer experience," said Bob Dougherty, Vice President of Business Development at CalyxSoftware. "We are proud to partner with an industry leader, like Quicken Loans and excited that our Point and PointCentral technology will power Q-L.O.S."

To learn more about Q-L.O.S., visit http://www.calyxsoftware.com/qlos/.

About Quicken Loans

Detroit-based Quicken Loans Inc. is the nation's second largest retail home mortgage lender. The company closed more than $300 billion of mortgage volume across all 50 states between 2013 and 2016. Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010, and now more than 17,000 team members from Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies work in the city's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Scottsdale, Arizona. The company also operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit, as well as its San Diego-based One Reverse Mortgage unit. Quicken Loans ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Primary Mortgage Origination" in the United States by J.D. Power for the past seven consecutive years, 2010 - 2017, and highest in customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past four years, 2014 - 2017.

Quicken Loans was ranked #10 on FORTUNE magazine's annual "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2017, and has been among the top-30 companies for the past 14 consecutive years. The company has been recognized as one of Computerworld magazine's '100 Best Places to Work in IT' the past 13 years, ranking #1 for eight of the past twelve years including 2017. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rock Holdings, Inc., the parent company of several FinTech and related businesses. Quicken Loans is also the flagship business of Dan Gilbert's Family of Companies comprising nearly 100 affiliated businesses spanning multiple industries. For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

Twitter: @QLnews

Facebook.com/QuickenLoans

About CalyxSoftware

CalyxSoftware is a provider of innovative solutions to help streamline and simplify all phases of the loan process. The company's loan origination software offerings include Point® and PointCentral® for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers and brokers; INK-it®, a secure electronic signature solution; and WebCaster®, a consumer-facing portal. For more information call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com.