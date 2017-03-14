QuickLogic Announces Amazon "Alexa" Voice Trigger for Connected Home and Mobile Applications

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - QuickLogic Corporation ( NASDAQ : QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced that it has integrated the "Alexa" voice trigger and optimized it in hardware in the EOS™ S3 sensor processing platform running the Sensory TrulyHandsfree™ technology. Having this capability available in an ultra-low power device enables mobile and IoT design engineers to easily connect battery-powered devices to the Alexa ecosystem using the Alexa Voice Service (AVS) program offered by Amazon.

The AVS program allows a developer to convert any product with a microphone and speaker into one with "intelligent voice control" through a connection to Amazon servers running Artificial Intelligence (AI) software. The capability complements QuickLogic's integrated Alexa voice trigger for better voice recognition and ultra-low power sensor processing features, enabling a new class of long battery life portable and non-portable wireless mobile and IoT applications connected to powerful AI functionality. The combination dramatically improves the user experience with smart home and mobile technology by supporting sophisticated abilities delivered through naturally spoken voice commands.

"Voice control is rapidly becoming a key feature of smart home technology," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic Corporation. "By integrating the 'Alexa' voice trigger from Sensory, we're making it easy for mobile and IoT applications to connect to the Alexa ecosystem -- gaining all the advantages of Amazon's rich AI network while still delivering long battery life for portable devices or those operating without easy access to a wired power source."

"QuickLogic's EOS S3 family with Sensory's TrulyHandsfree technology creates the perfect platform for low power IoT devices targeted for the Alexa ecosystem," said Todd Mozer, CEO of Sensory. "Today, IoT device OEMs have an extremely capable sensor processing platform with sophisticated voice control capabilities that consumes very little power."

The QuickLogic EOS S3 sensor processing platform running Sensory's Alexa voice trigger technology was first demonstrated at CES 2017 in January of this year. The EOS S3 device is available now and shipping in production quantities.

