QuickLogic Announces Q4 & FY 2016 Earnings Conference Call

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - QuickLogic Corporation ( NASDAQ : QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing hub, display bridge, and programmable logic solutions, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company's earnings results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

QuickLogic will issue a news release announcing the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 earnings results at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time / 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 15, 2017. The dial-in number for the live audio call is (877) 377-7094 or you can access it online at http://ir.quicklogic.com/events.cfm. A recording will be available starting one hour after the completion of the call. To access the recording, please call (404) 537-3406 and use the passcode 50904830. The call recording will be archived until Wednesday, February 22, 2017, and the webcast will be available for 12 months.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation ( NASDAQ : QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit www.quicklogic.com.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

Code: QUIK-G