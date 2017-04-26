QuickLogic Announces Timing of First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - QuickLogic Corporation ( NASDAQ : QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company's first quarter 2017 results on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

QuickLogic will issue a press release reporting the results at approximately 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EDT on May 10, 2017. The dial-in number for the live audio call is (877) 377-7094 and international participants should dial (253) 237-1177. The conference code is 5397919. The conference call will be webcast at http://ir.quicklogic.com/events.cfm and the webcast will be available for 12 months. A recording will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until Wednesday, May 17, 2017. To access the recording, please dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the passcode 5397919.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation ( NASDAQ : QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com.

