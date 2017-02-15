QuickLogic Promotes Dr. Sue Cheung to Chief Financial Officer

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - QuickLogic Corporation ( NASDAQ : QUIK), an innovator and developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing solutions, promoted Sue Cheung, CPA, Ph.D., to chief financial officer in addition to vice president of finance.

"Sue possesses strong financial acumen, experience in public and private finance, accounting and auditing, and a deep institutional knowledge of QuickLogic," stated President and CEO Brian Faith. "Over the past decade, her passion and dedication have been a great asset to our company. I am confident Sue will be instrumental in maintaining strict cost controls and navigating the financial markets while we strive to grow our business."

Cheung stated, "QuickLogic has developed highly differentiated, ultra-low power solutions that are gaining traction among semiconductor companies and OEMs. We expect 2017 to be a pivotal year, and I am proud to lead the company's capital markets and financial strategy."

After joining QuickLogic in 2007, Dr. Sue Cheung has assumed increasing responsibility for the financial management of the company. Most recently, Dr. Cheung was promoted to Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer in August 2016 after having served as Principal Accounting Officer since May 2015. Prior to joining QuickLogic, Dr. Cheung was a Senior Manager of SEC Reporting and Technical Accounting at Dell SonicWALL from 2006 to 2007 and was the Senior Accounting Manager at VeriFone System, Inc. from 2005 to 2006. Prior to 2005, Dr. Cheung held various senior accounting and financial management roles in both publicly traded and privately held companies. Dr. Cheung began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) where she served as an auditor and as a tax consultant.

Dr. Cheung holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration and a Masters in Accounting from the Florida International University in Miami. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation ( NASDAQ : QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com.

