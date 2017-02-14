SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - QuickLogic Corporation ( NASDAQ : QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement with a second top-tier foundry to port, and market for licensing, the company's ArcticPro embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology. This agreement expands the availability of QuickLogic's ArcticPro eFPGA IP to semiconductor companies and OEMs that are developing new designs targeting this foundry's high volume 40nm fabrication process.

"We believe there will be a strong need in the future for more heterogeneous computing and programmability at the edge of the network," said Brian Faith, president and CEO at QuickLogic Corporation. "QuickLogic's ArcticPro eFPGA foundry agreements enable this trend by providing semiconductor companies and OEMs the ability to add hardware programmability to SoC and ASIC designs."

The 40nm process is optimized for low power consumption, which is a common requirement for SoCs targeting the rapidly growing IoT market. By adding the flexibility enabled by QuickLogic's ultra-low-power ArcticPro eFPGA technology, new SoC designs can address broader markets, changing standards, incorporate new features and extend the life of the SoC design.

QuickLogic's FPGA technology and software development tools are proven solutions, time-tested over nearly three decades of shipping over 40 million FPGA devices to thousands of customers across multiple markets including consumer, industrial and military. Customers can initiate evaluation of this new ArcticPro eFPGA technology for their own applications starting this month for production tape-outs in Q3 of this year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation ( NASDAQ : QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit www.quicklogic.com.

