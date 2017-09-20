Quin Arts Exhibition From Photographer Andy Freeberg Curated by DK Johnston, Launches October 5

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - The year-long focus on photography at the Quin, located at 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, enters exciting new territory with the launch of a solo exhibition from photographer Andy Freeberg, starting on October 5. The exhibition, curated by DK Johnston, includes work from three of Freeberg's published series: Sentry, Guardians, and Art Fare. Each series offers a unique perspective on the art world itself, with Freeberg taking a step back to turn his lens not only on works of art - but on the environment in which the work is displayed and the people who interact with it. In the process, Freeberg's own work has become lauded for its compelling power and is now exhibited in public and private collections including the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the George Eastman Museum, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Museum of Fine Art, Houston, and the Portland Museum of Art, among many others.

Long fascinated with the gallery and museum worlds, Andy Freeberg often turns his camera on dealers, artists, and even museum guards, exploring their interplay with the works of art themselves. Freeberg was born in New York City and after studying at the University of Michigan began his photography career in New York taking portraits for publications including Rolling Stone, Time, and Fortune, photographing the likes of Michael Jackson, Bill Gates, and Neil Young. Freeberg began concentrating on his own photography projects and in 2007 his series Sentry, about the large gallery desks in New York's Chelsea art galleries, had its debut at the Danziger Gallery in Chelsea. His project, Guardians, about the women that guard the art in Russian museums, won Photolucida's Critical Mass book award and was published in 2010. His series Art Fare was published as a monograph in 2014.

His work has been featured around the world in publications such as Le Monde, The Guardian, and The New Yorker, and in solo shows ranging from the Cantor Museum in Palo Alto, CA, to the Russian State Museum for the City of St. Petersburg, and most recently, the Patricia Conde Galeria in Mexico City.

With a keen eye for the trappings of setting and display, perhaps only Freeberg, on a visit to Russia's Hermitage, would come to find the museum guards to be as much a part of the experience as the art itself. As an unplanned visit became a well-crafted book project, Freeberg was also struck by the universal human attraction to art and its powerful interplay with the viewer. He has recounted the story of one elderly guard at Moscow's State Tretakov Gallery Museum, who comes to the museum even on her day off, to "sit in front of a painting that reminds her of her childhood home."

Vincent Vienne, Managing Director of the Quin, added, "We're honored to have the opportunity to display Andy Freeberg's work as part of the Quin Arts program, and we're excited to welcome him as artist-in-residence." Vienne added, "As a photographer who captures the interaction between art and the people surrounding it -- we can't wait for his participation as our own guests view his work."

The Quin Arts program makes art and its creators accessible, intimately connecting guests with New York culture and its creative community through a bi-monthly exhibition series, interactive artist salons, a remarkable permanent collection, and special features such as a 15-foot high abstract video art wall.

Curated by DK Johnston, previous exhibits include Light Waves by award-winning photographer Robert Malmberg, Creative Chaos, a vibrant collection of large-scale paintings by Corno, an exclusive preview of Eric Zener's land series, and Heritage -- a collection of iconic photography from Burt Glinn, Erich Hartmann, Dennis Stock, and Elliott Erwitt, presented in partnership with Magnum Photos. Blek le Rat, the "Father of stencil graffiti," created a series of unique lithographs, collectively entitled Escaping Paris, at the New York Academy of Art for the Quin during his tenure as artist in residence. Quin Arts presented an exceptional collaboration between the hotel and D'Angelico Guitars of America. This installation combined two artistic forms -music and art-in a group show wherein 14 D'Angelico guitars were each reimagined by a different artist. Participating artists, including The London Police, Tavar Zawacki aka ABOVE, Nick Walker, Pure Evil, Amanda Marie, SP38, Wulf Treu, ASVP, Mindy Linkous, and Alex Yanes, were either former artists-in-residence or are represented in the hotel's permanent collection.

