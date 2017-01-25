Quinsam Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) -

Quinsam Capital Corporation (CSE:QCA) ("Quinsam" or the "Company") today announced its regular quarterly dividend.

The Board of Directors of Quinsam has approved the company's tenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is $0.00125 per share ($0.005 per share per year). The dividend represents an indicated yield of 3.4% based on the most recent trading price of $0.145 per share. The distribution will be paid on February 21, 2017 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2017. This dividend will not be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Future quarterly dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Quinsam Capital Corporation

Quinsam is a merchant bank based in Canada. Our merchant banking business may encompass a range of activities including acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities and portfolio investments. Quinsam invests its capital for its own account in assets, companies or projects which we believe are undervalued and where we see a viable plan for unlocking such value. We do not invest on behalf of any third party and we do not offer investment advice.

Generally, Quinsam does not believe that individual investments are material reportable events. Quinsam chooses to announce certain investments once the company is certain that it has finished buying its position because the Company feels that this information helps Quinsam's investors understand its investment decision making process. Generally, Quinsam does not announce the sale of investments.

