QuintessenceLabs Selected as One of 20 High-Potential Businesses of Tomorrow by Westpac

Quantum cybersecurity company among top companies honored in program identifying, nurturing and promoting the next generation of business leaders

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - QuintessenceLabs announced it was selected as one of the top 20 high-potential businesses as part of the Westpac Businesses of Tomorrow program, which selects 200 Australian businesses shaping Australia's future. Westpac recognized the 200 outstanding companies and the 20 high-potential honorees on April 7 in Sydney.

The Westpac Group chose QuintessenceLabs for its revolutionary work helping to reshape the cybersecurity landscape, not only in Australia but around the globe. QuintessenceLabs helps organisations protect their data using a combination of advanced cyber-security and quantum technology, leveraging the quantum properties of nature to deliver next generation cybersecurity, today.

"This recognition by Westpac of the work the QuintessenceLabs team has been doing is quite an accolade," said Vikram Sharma. "We proudly took our place among the initial 200, and are doubly honored by our inclusion in the list of top 20 high-potential companies. This is a further endorsement of QuintessenceLabs' innovative work as we deploy our highly secure solutions for a rapidly expanding roster of partners and customers."

David Lindberg, judge and Chief Executive, Westpac Business Bank, said: "QuintessenceLabs is leading the way in advanced cybersecurity, delivering powerful, flexible and cost-effective solutions to protect data. QuintessenceLabs' use of technology backed by in-depth research and development has allowed the creation of a unique capability that meets a gap in the market. It's for these reasons QuintessenceLabs is one of Westpac's high potential Businesses of Tomorrow."

The Westpac Businesses of Tomorrow program recognises and supports great Australian businesses with a clear vision for tomorrow. The program was announced in April 2016 to help them transition and grow in a changing economy. The program had an incredible response, receiving close to 2,000 applications. Businesses were chosen based on qualities such as: a track record of delivery, clarity of purpose and vision, outstanding value to customers, and capability to meet tomorrow's challenges.

As part of Westpac's program, the top 20 high-potential businesses out of the 200 identified are awarded professional services tailored to meet their specific needs, along with a global study tour. In addition, they have been given the opportunity to participate in a mentor-matching program with Australian business leaders such as fashion designer Carla Zampatti and AGL chief executive Andrew Vesey.

For more information on QuintessenceLabs and to learn more about its world-class cybersecurity offerings, visit www.quintessencelabs.com, or follow the company on Twitter at twitter.com/quintessencelab.

For more information on the Westpac Businesses of Tomorrow program, visit: https://businessesoftomorrow.com.au

About QuintessenceLabs

QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum cybersecurity. At the forefront of the commercial development of quantum cybersecurity solutions, we deliver unique products integrating high-value cybersecurity with advances in quantum technology. These include the world's fastest true random number generator; advanced key and policy manager and integrated encryption solutions for on-premise or in-cloud implementations.

About Westpac

Westpac Group is Australia's oldest company and bank, celebrating its 200th year in 2017. Its five key customer facing divisions -- Consumer Bank, Commercial and Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank and Westpac New Zealand -- serve around 13 million customers. Westpac's portfolio of financial services, brands and businesses is focused on a vision to be one of the world's great service companies, helping its customers, communities and people prosper and grow. From ensuring consumer customers can save and invest with confidence, to serving the financial needs of multi-national corporate, institutional and government clients, Westpac puts its customers at the centre of everything it does.