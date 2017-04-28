Quintessential Hollywood Director and Producer Harvey Lowry Named Chairman of Inspirational Vision Media's Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 28, 2017) - StereoVision Entertainment, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada company, announced today that their majority-owned family entertainment subsidiary, Inspirational Vision Media Inc., (IVM) a Nevada C corp., has named Harvey Lowry Chairman of the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

"Harvey Lowry is the perfect selection for Chairman of IVM," said IVM's CEO Steven Previch. "With 15 Director credits and 21 Producer credits his extensive Industry experience as both a filmmaker, with work on major motion pictures such as Supervisor of Operations on Brad Pitt's 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', Director of Operations: Makeup on Jim Caviezel's 'The Passion of Christ', and Russell Crowe's 'A Beautiful Mind', and TV work including Operations Manager on Tom Hanks' 'From The Earth To The Moon', and Director of Operations on Holly Hunter's 'Saving Grace', Harvey's guidance will be invaluable as we continue to work to surface the proper venue for IVM's 'Wizard of Oz' themed 9 book series Legends of Oz, by 'Wizard of Oz' author L. Frank Baum's grandson, Roger S. Baum, and as the Director of IVM's family entertainment feature film 'Three Dimensions Of Jerusalem', written by Best Original Screenplay Academy Award winner Pamela Wallace. As Harvey's Directed six features films in the last three years, and two in the last six months that have the distributors lining up, it's very exciting for everyone in the IVM family to be working with someone who is most certainly the quintessential Hollywood professional."

