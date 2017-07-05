Quintessential U.S. Open Tennis Experience at the Quin Hotel August 28 to September 10, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - The Quin, located at the corner of 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, has established itself as a favorite destination for players and fans during the annual U.S. Open Tennis Tournament. The quintessential New York tournament is more popular than ever before, thanks to fan friendly amenities and consistent scheduling made possible by the new retractable roof atop Arthur Ashe Stadium, unveiled for the first time in 2016. This year promises to be a particularly exciting tournament and the Quin is celebrating by offering a U.S. Open Tennis Experience, available from August 28 to September 10, 2017.

The Quin's U.S. Open Tennis Experience includes two-nights of accommodation in a One Bedroom Suite at the Quin; two U.S. Open prime seat tickets inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, determined by the selected stay dates; and daily breakfast for two at The Wayfarer. Guests will also have the exclusive opportunity to meet with several of the players who will be staying at the hotel throughout the tournament. Players will be available in the lobby for autographs and photos before they depart for the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to compete.

Rates start at $1,995 per night, plus taxes, based on double occupancy with a two-night minimum stay. Luxury car service transportation to Arthur Ashe Stadium is also available upon request for an added fee.

Reservations for the Quin's U.S. Open Tennis Experience are available by calling 1-855-447-QUIN (7846), with additional hotel information available at www.thequinhotel.com.

The Quin is managed by Highgate

