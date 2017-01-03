QuirkLogic Introduces Quilla, the World's First Connected eWriter

Digital Ink Solution enables content creation with unprecedented ease

CALGARY, AB and LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - QuirkLogic™ a provider of productivity technology to help corporate teams spark and grow big ideas, announced today Quilla™ the world's largest Connected eWriter system. The 42" electronic paper devices replicate the familiar feel of paper and pen on the world's largest eWriter. Combined with a supporting ecosystem that offers the power to share content, the eWriter enables organizations to centrally capture and manage their valuable intellectual assets in real-time for business advantage. With Quilla, whiteboard photos stored on personal phones and lost notes become a thing of the past.

Built for Simplicity and Everyday Use

"To facilitate a free flow of ideas, tools for team brainstorming and concept work needs to be simple, familiar, and easy to use. With Quilla, users can walk up, grab a pen, and comfortably ink out ideas, actions, and plans without hitting setup hurdles and quickly pick up where they left off in an instant," said Nashir Samanani, QuirkLogic's co-founder and CEO. "We've designed our always-ready technology to fade into the background, so users can focus on what needs to get done."

Quilla is the result of a three-year R&D partnership between QuirkLogic and E Ink Holdings.

"Significant technological hurdles needed to be overcome and we are delighted with the substantial engineering breakthroughs that the teams at E Ink and QuirkLogic have made in producing the world's first large format battery operated eWriters with a persistent display," said Samanani.

"E Ink is proud to collaborate with QuirkLogic in bringing the Quilla to market," said Dr. CC Tsai, CTO of E Ink Holdings. "The joint development effort harnessed the power of E Ink technology to create a powerful yet familiar collaboration tool. We warmly congratulate QuirkLogic on the launch of Quilla."

The QuirkLogic digital writing system consists of portable, always-on inking devices that go beyond space and location boundaries. Teams are no longer tied to conference rooms that have equipment anchored to a wall and instead can make better use of spaces designed for informal, ad-hoc interaction. The eWriter's easy on/off mounts, light weight (22 lbs.), and battery operation enable workers to go wireless with the device and take it to any workspace. Also, remote participants can contribute and interact with content in real-time through centralized library and workbook sharing, enabled by an intelligent connected "inking" ecosystem that does the heavy lifting behind the scenes, keeping it simple for the users.

Organizations can use the solution to personalize common areas, run efficient meetings, sketch out artwork, design products or processes, formulate plans, mark-up documents, and more.

Advanced Display Technology Makes Digital Experience Feel Natural

QuirkLogic has partnered with E Ink, a leading innovator of electronic paper display (EPD) technology, to leverage the durable, low-power, and feather-light attributes of their solution.

"Quilla is the perfect application for E Ink's large area ePaper displays, leveraging the paper and pen appearance and feel, ultra-low power and light weight," said Harit Doshi, head of Signage Business at E Ink . "We have been working closely with QuirkLogic to optimize 42" ePaper displays for Quilla and it gives me great pleasure to see E Ink's largest ePaper display enable QuirkLogic's vision for the connected eWriter."

Additional capabilities of QuirkLogic's Quilla include:

eWriters can transform from a single surface to multiple connected surfaces instantly to expand work space, span content or cascade pages

Personal login with a mobile phone for immediate access to your library

Content is persistently displayed -- quickly pick up where you last left off

Automatic content saving -- simply walk away when done

Connect and share content with others from the centralized content library

Unlimited workbooks and pages, so users never have to search for paper

Intuitive design with discoverable contextual menus -- touch to copy, move, erase, zoom

Availability

QuirkLogic's connected eWriters will be on display at CES 2017 in Las Vegas from January 5 - 8. Visit us at the LVCC South Hall, Booth #31646 and try it out. Quilla will be generally available in late Q2 of 2017. We are now accepting applications for the Early Adopter program, which begins in February. Please contact us if you'd like to be considered. To learn more or to speak to a sales representative, please visit www.quirklogic.com.

About QuirkLogic, Inc.

QuirkLogic was founded in 2013 with a goal to improve the everyday by tackling common problems that need technological advances and delivering simple solutions. The company approaches challenges with a mix of logic, science, and creativity. The first product solution developed by QuirkLogic is a unique product that opens up an entire new market for eWriters with a 42" Connected eWriter. While this is the first product in the ecosystem the founders have been innovating together for years and their teams and solutions have supported corporations and educational institutions that touched millions and have been widely recognized. They are excited to continue the innovation journey with digital inking solutions that help organizations work more efficiently and creatively in modern workspaces and get the most from their distributed workforce. Visit us at www.quirklogic.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About E Ink Holdings

Founded in 1992 by Taiwan's leading papermaking and printing group YFY (1907.TW), E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TW) has transformed and defined the eReader market with its ePaper technology, enabling a new multi-billion market in less than 10 years. Its corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences, and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications. Its EPD products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its FFS technologies are a standard for high end consumer electronic products. Listed in Taiwan's GreTai Securities Market and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of displays to the eReader market. For corporate information, please visit www.einkgroup.com; for EPD information, please visit www.eink.com / tw.eink.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/31/11G126299/Images/QL_eWriter_crop-3fd192d0cb059e06aab53b8b7d80456d.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/31/11G126299/Images/QL_eWriter_Span-7c0ab17aed0a98ae861c0f924465a557.jpg