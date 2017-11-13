Qumulo Announces All-Flash Instances for Qumulo File Fabric (QF2)

Delivers Highest Performance All-Flash File Storage System on Modern, Industry-Standard Hardware With Up to 1.6TB/s of Throughput

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - Qumulo, the leader in universal-scale file storage, today announced that it has extended Qumulo File Fabric (QF2) into on-premises all-flash instances, providing the highest performance all-flash file storage system on modern industry-standard hardware. Delivering 4GB/s per node, 16GB/s for a minimum four-node cluster, and up to 1.6TB/s of throughput on a 400-node QF2 system, QF2 all-flash storage clusters are designed to serve the highest performance file-based workloads, including large-scale datasets for machine learning applications, genomic sequencing and analysis, high-resolution video editing and scientific computing. QF2 all-flash instances also deliver price performance that exceeds today's leading all-flash storage systems.

QF2's all-flash instances combine the latest advancements in QF2 software with next-generation components. QF2 uses the state-of-the-art NVMe, which has 5x the read performance and 2-3x the write performance of the legacy SATA interface, at comparable component cost. QF2 for all-flash also uses Intel Xeon Gold (Skylake-SP) CPUs and uses dual 100GbE or 40GbE QSFP+ NICs. Only QF2 provides all-flash file storage using state-of-the-art commercial, off-the-shelf components, instead of expensive, proprietary hardware.

Modern enterprises in data intensive industries are achieving breakthroughs that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. The breakthroughs of these next-generation applications and workloads are only possible with the massive computational scale of advanced, highly-distributed software running on modern, standard hardware, both in the data center and in the public cloud. While file-based data serves as the engine of innovation for leading, data-intensive businesses, legacy storage solutions have not kept pace with rapid increases in computational loads and have become a bottleneck. QF2, now including all-flash instances, breaks through the performance frontier, serving as the only file-storage system that can meet these high performance workloads both in the data center and in the public cloud.

"With the introduction of QF2 for all-flash, we are demonstrating that real freedom in storage is possible -- the freedom to use standard hardware and get best-in-class performance, the freedom to have workloads represented both in the data center and in the public cloud, transparently using the same core technology," said Peter Godman, co-founder and CTO of Qumulo. "Using QF2, our customers will sequence more genomes, create more special effects and train more learning models across all-flash and the public cloud."

QF2 is the world's first universal-scale file storage system. It runs on industry standard hardware and was designed from the ground up to meet all of today's requirements for scale. QF2 clusters run in the data center and on AWS, working together to form a globally distributed but highly connected storage fabric that is tied together with continuous replication. QF2 clusters on all-flash are an integral part of this fabric, which gives them the ability to connect to the public cloud. Key features and benefits of QF2 on all-flash include:

Highest performance all-flash storage . Delivering 4GB/s of throughput in a single node, 16GB/s for a minimum four-node cluster and up to 1.6TB/s for a 400-node cluster, QF2 delivers the world's highest all-flash read performance on standard hardware to enable machine learning applications, genomic sequencing and analysis, and scientific computing. In addition to top cluster-wide, multi-stream performance, QF2 for all-flash has outstanding single stream performance that enables scenarios such as high-resolution video editing.

Built with the future in mind. Rapid delivery of advanced software features, combined with competitively priced, commercially available standard hardware, delivers unmatched economic benefits and continuous innovation. Riding the cost curve of standard hardware, such as NVMe SSDs, the latest processors and advanced networking components, QF2 creates the best price performance for all-flash file storage and makes new application areas economically feasible for customers.

Unified file fabric. All-flash is just one of the runtime environments available for QF2, which runs in the data center and in the public cloud. Continuous replication moves the data where it's needed when it's needed, which means that all-flash workloads won't be relegated to a silo in the data center.

Real-time control. QF2's advanced, real-time visibility and control lets users tune their high-performance, all-flash workloads for optimal use of performance and capacity. QF2's analytics let administrators drill down to the file level, get answers and troubleshoot problems in real-time.

The world's most scalable file system. QF2 can scale to billions of files, and handles small files as efficiently as large ones.

Cloud-based monitoring. Qumulo proactively detects potential problems, such as SSD failures, allowing users to access historical trend data about how their all-flash storage is being used.

"Today's modern, compute-intensive workloads require very high-performance file storage. Workloads such as genomic sequencing and analysis or ingestion of large-scale datasets for machine learning applications need to achieve high peak performance with low variability. Flash has emerged as an important storage medium to support these workloads and demand for it is increasing," said Jeff Kato, senior storage analyst at Taneja Group. "Qumulo's rapid pace of innovation is delivering on their promise of modern, scalable, and high-performance file storage available on standard hardware or in the public cloud and addresses what customers have been asking for for a long time."

Just last month, Qumulo was positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the visionaries quadrant of the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage1. To download a complimentary copy of the report, please visit https://qumulo.com/gartner-magic-quadrant/.

