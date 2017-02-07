Qumulo Announces Major Advancements in Scale-Out Storage

New Release of Qumulo Core with Machine Intelligent Quotas and Industry Leading High Density Hardware Platform Addresses the Management and Capacity Challenges of Web-Scale Data Storage

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Qumulo, a leader in scale-out storage, today announced the next release of Qumulo Core, delivering the industry's first machine intelligent storage quotas. Qumulo's machine intelligent quotas provide storage administrators with the flexibility to allocate storage resources without the compromises associated with legacy scale-out storage systems. This release of Qumulo Core also brings to market the Qumulo QC360, a new high density, storage platform that provides industry leading density, performance and cost.

Qumulo Core is a new generation of scale-out storage engineered to store and manage unstructured and file-based data at web-scale. According to Gartner, "By 2021, more than 80% of enterprise data will be stored in scale-out storage systems in enterprise and cloud data centers, up from 30% today."1

"Unstructured, file-based data is the crown jewel of the modern day enterprise and petabyte scale data storage is the new normal," said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. "Legacy scale-out NAS systems were not built to store and manage data at this scale. Qumulo Core, with machine intelligence built into the file system, ushers in a new platform to store, access and manage file-based data at web-scale in on-premises data centers and the public cloud."

"We chose Qumulo for the company's strong reputation, the flexibility and performance of the storage system, and their superb customer service," said Clark Gaylord, chief information officer, Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI). "Qumulo's ability to integrate NFS and SMB will be essential to our research workflow, supporting computational scratch and high performance data ingestion and analysis pipelines, while effectively and securely delivering research data to researchers. Qumulo's support of IPv6 gives us critical strategic technology for integrating our secure data enclave and scalable computational systems. The technology's unique data-aware approach gives us real-time data visibility, providing key insight to our computational pipeline. We are excited to expand our existing Qumulo footprint with the new QC360 platform, which gives a strong price-performance combination."

New features and benefits of Qumulo Core 2.6 and QC360 high-density scale-out storage platform include:

Machine Intelligent Quotas -- Flexibility to Allocate Storage Resources without Compromise

Qumulo's machine intelligent quotas give storage administrators a modern approach to data capacity management by providing greatly improved flexibility and real-time enforcement of quota policies. Qumulo quotas are built directly into the file system and leverage the machine intelligence of Qumulo Core to manage rogue applications and users, and enable better informed provisioning decisions.

Key Features of Qumulo's Machine Intelligent Quotas:

1. Native Quotas -- Native quotas are storage quotas that were built into the file system. They are always up-to-date and in-sync with the file system. The benefits of this approach include a dramatic reduction in storage administration time and freedom to move preexisting data and directories between quota domains as needed without being shackled to a quota taxonomy associated with legacy scale-out NAS systems.

2. Intelligent Quotas - Intelligent quotas means every quota is a policy that executes a set of real-time queries. Unlike traditional systems that require tree-walking of the entire directory structure, which can take days to complete, intelligent quotas can be immediately enforced. The benefits of this approach include real-time diagnosis and enforcement of rogue applications and users, along with real-time visibility showing how the storage is allocated at any point-in-time.

QC360 -- High Density Scale-Out Storage for Web-Scale IT

Traditionally, when companies were making storage purchase decisions, they were forced to make choices between performance, capacity and cost. The new Qumulo QC360 changes all this by providing a scale-out storage system designed for web-scale IT environments. With the QC360, customers can achieve maximum capacity and cooling efficiency of their data centers, while also achieving tier-one storage performance. The QC360 delivers three petabytes of usable storage and 10GB/s per rack of throughput at less than $0.01 per gigabyte per month -- providing the industry's leading density, performance and cost.

Qumulo Core Software - Gives Freedom of Choice through Software-Defined

Qumulo Core Software provides hardware independence, providing customers with the freedom to deploy scale-out storage across a wide range of platforms and other third party hardware for both on-premises and public cloud deployments.

Qumulo offers the world's first machine intelligent scale-out storage software, delivering real-time analytics that provide visibility into data usage and storage across flexible, fast and highly scalable commodity hardware.

Availability

Qumulo Core 2.6 and the QC360 hybrid storage appliances are generally available now. Machine intelligent quotas and all future upgrades are included in the Qumulo Core software subscription.

