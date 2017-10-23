Qumulo Named a Visionary in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

Company Debuts in the Visionary Quadrant in Less Than Three Years Since Launch; Triples Sales in the First Half of the Year as Customers Rapidly Adopt Qumulo File Fabric (QF2)

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Qumulo, the leader in universal-scale file storage, today announced that, for the first time, it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries Quadrant of the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. The evaluation was based on Qumulo's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"Customers have relentlessly searched for a modern, innovative, enterprise-class file storage solution that is built for the future while also meeting today's demanding workloads. For too long they have been forced to buy expensive legacy storage systems designed for yesterday," said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. "With Qumulo, the search is finally over and we believe the visionary positioning in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage is a testament to that. The Qumulo File Fabric provides a solution that offers complete freedom -- freedom to store, manage and access globally distributed sets of file data with ease and at extreme scale in the data center and in the public cloud. This is a right that all customers deserve, but one that no other vendor has been able to offer to date."

This recognition comes on the heels of last month's launch of Qumulo File Fabric (QF2), the world's first universal-scale file storage system. QF2 is a modern, highly scalable file storage system, creating a single file domain that spans the data center and the public cloud. Enterprise customers now have the freedom to store, manage and access their file-based data in any operating environment, at petabyte and global scale. Hundreds of customers have already adopted QF2 for mission-critical file-based workloads. Qumulo also launched QF2 on Amazon Web Services (AWS), bringing universal-scale file storage to the public cloud.

Qumulo reports that the company has tripled sales in the first half of its fiscal year, driven by rapid customer adoption spanning data intensive industries including media and entertainment, life sciences, oil and gas, automotive, telecommunications, higher education and rapidly emerging workloads for IoT, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage report, please visit https://qumulo.com/gartner-magic-quadrant/.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Qumulo is the leader in universal-scale file storage. Qumulo File Fabric (QF2) gives data-intensive businesses the freedom to store, manage and access file-based data in the data center and on the cloud, at petabyte and global scale. Founded in 2012 by the inventors of scale-out NAS, Qumulo serves the modern file storage and management needs of Global 2000 customers. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

