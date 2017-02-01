Qumulo Welcomes Cloud Veteran Jay Wampold as Vice President of Marketing

Scale Out Storage Innovator Adds Accomplished Marketing Executive to Leadership Team

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Qumulo, the leader in data-aware scale-out file storage, today announced the appointment of AWS and Chef veteran Jay Wampold as vice president of marketing. Following on the recent appointments of Bill Richter as chief executive officer and Eric Scollard as vice president of worldwide sales, Wampold's appointment rounds out the new executive team with proven success in building and scaling large-scale companies.

Since inception, Qumulo has demonstrated continued momentum with impressive growth, customer traction and continuous product innovation. Today, more than 100 enterprise customers trust Qumulo with their mission-critical workflows. Wampold was tapped for his marketing innovation, proven track record in building new market categories and globally recognizable brands. His business insight, go-to-market expertise, and industry experience will further elevate the Qumulo brand and drive the next stage of growth.

"Jay is truly one of a kind. His track record of creating new categories in infrastructure, cloud, and devops is unmatched in our industry and the perfect fit to maximize to the opportunity that lies before us," said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. "This is a breakout year for Qumulo, and we welcome Jay's deep experience and shared vision for the exciting future of enterprise storage."

Wampold was instrumental in the early days of RealNetworks, creating the new market category of streaming media. At Isilon Systems, he helped define the scale-out NAS category, helping the business scale its enterprise go-to-market motion. In 2011, Wampold joined Chef as an early member of the executive team, building the nascent open source business into a globally recognizable brand and leader in the DevOps market. After more than five years at Chef, he joined Amazon Web Services, where he led several marketing organizations, including product marketing, enterprise marketing, launch marketing and customer engagement.

"Joining Qumulo was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I couldn't pass up," said Jay Wampold, vice president of marketing at Qumulo. "This is an insanely innovative company that is going to change the world of storage as we know it. Based on the growth of the company and calibre of the executive team, Qumulo is heading into a significant market opportunity, and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of such a forward thinking company as it matures."

Qumulo offers the world's first data-aware scale-out storage system, delivering real-time analytics that provide visibility into data usage and storage across flexible, fast and highly scalable commodity hardware. Qumulo recently introduced Qumulo Core 2.5 and announced the availability of Qumulo Core on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Apollo servers, providing enterprises in media and entertainment, life and earth sciences, telecommunications, cable, automotive and R&D organizations unprecedented choice and flexibility for storing and managing billions of files and objects.

