Qumulo Wins Gold in Seattle Business Magazine's Tech Impact Awards

Qumulo Honored for Its Innovation in Solving Large-Scale Data Storage Challenges; Company Triples Bookings in the First Half of the Year

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Qumulo, the leader in universal-scale file storage, today announced that it has been named a gold winner of the Seattle Business Magazine's Tech Impact Awards in the "Enterprise" category. The Tech Impact Awards recognize companies in Washington State that have a significant impact on business, industry or society through their technology.

"We're delighted to be recognized as an engine of innovation in the tech scene in Seattle," said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. "Our team is committed to delivering revolutionary data storage solutions to customers that are producing unprecedented amounts of file data and need new solutions to help their businesses grow and succeed."

This award underscores significant growth and market traction for Qumulo. Qumulo reports sales bookings for the first half of the year have nearly tripled.

Earlier this month, Qumulo announced the release of Qumulo File Fabric (QF2), a modern, highly scalable file storage system that runs in the data center and the cloud. QF2 clusters work together to form a globally distributed but highly connected storage fabric tied together with continuous replication. QF2 stores billions of files, with global reach, and is one third the cost of legacy storage appliances on a capacity basis. In addition, Qumulo announced the availability of QF2 on Amazon Web Services (AWS), bringing universal-scale file storage to the public cloud. QF2 gives businesses the freedom to store, manage and share file-based data across on-premises data centers and the cloud.

The company also struck a partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in June of this year, in order to give enterprise customers the opportunity to purchase complete Qumulo's software on HPE's servers in a combined, turnkey solution.

In April, the company announced that it closed $30M in additional funding, bringing the total to date to over $130M.

Qumulo is the leader in universal-scale file storage. Qumulo File Fabric (QF2) gives data-intensive businesses the freedom to store, manage and access file-based data in the data center and on the cloud, at petabyte and global scale. Founded in 2012 by the inventors of scale-out NAS, Qumulo serves the modern file storage and management needs of Global 2000 customers. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.