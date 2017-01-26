Quorum and Autovance Announce Partnership

Autovance Desk Seamlessly Integrated with Quorum's XSELLERATOR™ DMS

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Quorum Information Technologies (TSX VENTURE:QIS) (Quorum) and Autovance Technologies Inc (Autovance) announced a partnership to bring Autovance's innovative desking system, Autovance Desk, to dealerships that use Quorum's industry leading XSELLERATOR dealership management system (DMS). Under the terms of their partnership agreement, Quorum is a reseller of the desking system and will provide first level support to its customers using the system.

Autovance Desk gives dealerships the ability to build and price a vehicle in seconds, including application of manufacturer interest rates, residual values, and up-to-date rebates for nearly all vehicle manufacturers. Dealerships can then offer payment options to the customer with Autovance's trademarked "Worksheets That Make Cents" - highly professional, concise and tailored customer-friendly presentations.

The two companies forged their partnership in 2016 and have integrated the desking system with the DMS to an unparalleled level. Dealership sales departments using XSELLERATOR can launch the Autovance desking tool from the XSELLERATOR Sales CRM area and never leave the DMS. The two systems work from the same information at the database level, thus eliminating the need for traditional integration where data is sent from one system to the other. The result is a seamless process for the dealership.

Rick Johnston, Autovance's President and CEO commented, "We had a clear vision for how we wanted to help dealers succeed in today's competitive market when we set out to build Autovance Desk. Quorum has enabled us to build our platform directly into their DMS - offering our mutual customers levels of integration previously unheard of before now. Our partnership with Quorum is truly helping us realize our vision!"

Quorum's Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Services, Mark Allen, added, "The value that we can bring to dealerships through this partnership with Autovance is enormous, and we're genuinely excited about the potential. We are beginning with offering the system to our Canadian customers, and it is available for them right now."

Quorum is demonstrating the system at the NADA Convention in New Orleans this month, including a brand new feature - the ability to run both the integrated Quorum CRM and Autovance desking system from a mobile device. Quorum is exhibiting in booth number 4219 at the convention.

About Quorum

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its XSELLERATOR product for GM, Ford, Chrysler, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Subaru, NAPA and Bumper to Bumper franchised dealership customers as well as other franchised, independent and some non-automotive dealerships. XSELLERATOR is a dealership and customer management software product that automates, integrates and streamlines every process across departments in a dealership. One of the select North American suppliers under General Motors' DTAP program, Quorum is also one of largest DMS providers for GM's Canadian dealerships with nearly 30% of the market. Quorum is a Microsoft Partner in both Canada and the United States. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS and in 2016 was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional information please go to www.QuorumDMS.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.