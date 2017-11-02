Quorum Announces Integration with Traffic Management Systems

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - Quorum Information Technologies (Quorum) (TSX VENTURE:QIS) announced today that it has completed integration with Traffic Management Systems, a web-based showroom traffic management system, referred to as TMS.

TMS is currently used by a number of dealerships across Canada to manage the flow of traffic inside the store. This integration allows TMS customers to connect directly with Quorum's desking tool, Autovance, and then have access to inventory, customer and trade-in data as well as complete the deal directly into Quorum's XSELLERATOR Dealership Management System.

"We've had a long-standing relationship with Bruce Craigie and his team at TMS, so this integration made a lot of sense once we became part of Quorum," said Rick Johnston, Quorum's Vice President of Autovance Division. "The new integration is immediately available to all of our Canadian dealership customers who currently use Autovance Desk," he added.

For more information on TMS please contact them directly at 416-523-1800 or bcraigie@tmscan.com

About Quorum

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its automotive dealership and customer management system, XSELLERATOR. Quorum offers the system to franchised, independent and some non-automotive dealerships in Canada and the United States. XSELLERATOR automates, integrates and streamlines every process across departments in a dealership. The system includes tools designed to maximize revenue opportunities for dealerships such as Customer Relationship Management and service inspection and quoting processes. Quorum is a Microsoft partner and XSELLERATOR is developed with modern mobile-enabled technology. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS and in 2016 was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional information please go to www.QuorumDMS.com.

