Quorum Announces New Office Location in London Ontario

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 26, 2017) - Quorum Information Technologies (TSX VENTURE:QIS), a leading provider of dealership management software in North America, announced today that it has recently opened new office space located in London, Ontario.

In addition to Quorum's main headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, the new London, Ontario office joins Quorum's existing office locations in St. John's, Newfoundland and Washington Township, Michigan, USA (www.QuorumDMS.com) and Autovance's headquarters in Lethbridge, Alberta (www.Autovance.com).

Mark Allen, Quorum's Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the new office by stating, "Our continued growth prompted the need for additional space, and London, Ontario is a great location to house our expanded Services Delivery team. We have numerous customers in Ontario, and this new office will allow us to serve our eastern clients more efficiently."

About Quorum

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its dealership and customer management system, XSELLERATOR. Quorum offers the system to franchised, independent and some non-automotive dealerships in Canada and the United States. XSELLERATOR automates, integrates and streamlines every process across departments in a dealership. The system includes tools designed to maximize revenue opportunities for dealerships such as customer relationship management (CRM) and service inspection and quoting processes. Quorum is a Microsoft partner and XSELLERATOR is developed with modern mobile-enabled technology. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS and in 2016 was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional information please go to www.QuorumDMS.com.

