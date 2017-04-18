Quorum Highlights Success of Warranty Finder

Dealerships Experience Increased Efficiency, Higher Acceptance Rates and Additional Revenue from the Integrated Warranty Checking Tool

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Quorum Information Technologies (TSX VENTURE:QIS) issued statements today regarding the successful use of Warranty Finder, a pre-submission warranty checking tool created by A2C2I2, LLC of Ann Arbor, Michigan. The tool is tightly integrated with Quorum's industry leading dealership and customer management system, XSELLERATOR™. Under the terms of a partnership agreement with A2C2I2, Quorum is a reseller of Warranty Finder and provides set-up, training and first level support to its customers using the system. It is currently available only to General Motors dealerships that use XSELLERATOR in both the US and Canada.

Dan Ichelson, Quorum's VP - Product and Operations stated, "We quietly built two-way integration between Warranty Finder and our DMS, XSELLERATOR and rolled it out to a select group of dealerships in early 2016. Based on their feedback, we improved the integration and work flow significantly to provide the maximum benefit to dealerships. Because of the way that we integrated Warranty Finder as an embedded part of the warranty repair process, it provides a huge benefit to dealerships' warranty processing. Dealerships find that they are more efficient with labor operation and failure coding for warranty claims and experience a higher chance of first-submission acceptance due to increased accuracy of the claims. That means dealers get paid from the manufacturer faster. Importantly, Warranty Finder uses natural language processing, with patent-pending technology, to analyze technician comments in each repair's cause and correction. It often detects add-ons, otherwise missed, that should have been submitted with the claim."

Quorum began offering Warranty Finder to its GM dealership customers in July, 2016 and now has well over sixty (60) dealerships actively using the product from within XSELLERATOR. More are being added each month.

One of the first dealerships to use Warranty Finder was Dahlstrom Motors. According Dealer Principal, David Dahlstrom, "We have been using Warranty Finder which has increased productivity tremendously. Our service advisors are spending less time looking up labor ops for both recalls and warranty pay repairs, giving them more time to interact with our customers. The way it sets-up our repair orders to submit is very impressive. Our rejected Warranty Work order list has never been shorter and we are getting our warranty money faster. Warranty Finder has been paid for itself many times over by identifying extra labor hours that would have otherwise been missed and we are thrilled to have it at our disposal."

Another early adopter of Warranty Finder, Chris Hayden, the Service Manager at Hammer Chevrolet commented, "I recently decided to switch from having a 3rd party submit our warranties to subscribing and using Quorum's Warranty Finder. I have found this to be an EXTREMELY useful and efficient tool for several reasons. First of all, my service advisors all have the ability to use the program to determine the correct warranty labor op which saves time and confusion. Secondly, job that have recalls can literally be graded and closed in seconds eliminating wait periods for vehicle deliveries. Finally, the cost of Warranty Finder is a fraction of what the 3rd party companies charge and with its integration and ease of use makes it the most cost effective answer."

About Quorum

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its dealership and customer management system, XSELLERATOR. Quorum offers the system to franchised, independent and some non-automotive dealerships in Canada and the United States. XSELLERATOR automates, integrates and streamlines every process across departments in a dealership. The system includes tools designed to maximize revenue opportunities for dealerships such as customer relationship management (CRM) and service inspection and quoting processes. Quorum is a Microsoft partner and XSELLERATOR is developed with modern mobile-enabled technology. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS and in 2016 was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional information please go to www.QuorumDMS.com.

