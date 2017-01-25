Quorum's Communicator Messaging Tool Achieves Record Usage Among Dealers as Quorum Announces Enhanced Mobile Platform

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Quorum Information Technologies (Quorum) (TSX VENTURE:QIS) announced the 2016 composite performance results for its dealership customers that are using the ground-breaking Communicator customer and dealership messaging system embedded in its dealership management system (DMS), XSellerator™. The company also announced its next generation technology platform for the system that greatly enhances the features and value to dealerships.

Communicator provides dealerships with the ability to send text messages and emails to their customers based on their preferences right from within the XSellerator DMS. The messages can be custom ad-hoc or system-generated based on certain transactions or events. Customers can reply to the messages and all the electronic communication is stored both within the related transaction (such as a repair order) and within the customer's history. The system also offers messaging capabilities between dealership employees.

Communicator has continued to gain widespread adoption and high use among dealerships using Quorum's modern DMS. Approximately two-thirds of Quorum's DMS customers now use the system and in 2016 they collectively generated nearly four and a quarter (4.25) million messages using Communicator, up from three (3) million 2015 - an increase of forty percent (40%).

"The way our customers have embraced Communicator has been truly amazing," said Dan Ichelson, Quorum's Vice President of Product and Operations. "They recognize the enormous value and efficiencies that it brings to their operation and how it contributes to their own customers' satisfaction. One of our dealerships even sent us some of their service customer's satisfaction survey comments - many of which mentioned how pleased they were with the convenience of receiving texts and emails instead of calls. This is how modern consumers prefer to do business and Communicator helps the dealership do so in a reliable, professional, efficient and controllable manner."

Quorum has also developed an enhanced mobile platform for Communicator. Mr. Ichelson talked about exciting new developments for the messaging system stating, "When we originally built Communicator, it was based on a particular Microsoft technology. This served us well initially, but as we have grown the functionality over the past few years, we began to find limitations of the platform. So, we started a project about a year ago to replace the Microsoft 'engine' with an all new platform that we developed ourselves. The new platform makes it easy for dealership employees to 'go mobile' and use virtually any device (e.g.: a phone or tablet) to communicate with their customers, but still through the DMS and not their own phone numbers."

Beyond the mobility afforded by the new Communicator platform, dealerships will also benefit from a host of new features, including a new intuitive interface, better search capabilities and streamlined work flow capability.

Quorum is demonstrating the system at the NADA Convention in New Orleans this weekend, January 27th-29th. To schedule a demonstration, please visit www.QuorumDMS.com/nada2017. Quorum is exhibiting in booth number 4219 at the convention.

About Quorum

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its XSellerator product for GM, Ford, Chrysler, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Subaru, NAPA and Bumper to Bumper franchised dealership customers as well as other franchised, independent and some non-automotive dealerships. XSellerator is a dealership and customer management software product that automates, integrates and streamlines every process across departments in a dealership. One of the select North American suppliers under General Motors' DTAP program, Quorum is also one of largest DMS providers for GM's Canadian dealerships with nearly 30% of the market. Quorum is a Microsoft Partner in both Canada and the United States. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS and in 2016 was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional information please go to www.QuorumDMS.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.