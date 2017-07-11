Qwilt Chosen by Wi2 to Improve Streaming Video Quality for Subscribers across Japan

Subsidiary of one of Japan's Largest Mobile Operators Deploys Qwilt's Open Caching Solution to Optimize Network for Streaming Video Quality of Experience

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Qwilt, a leading provider of content delivery and open caching solutions, announced today that Wire & Wireless (Wi2) has chosen Qwilt's award-winning open caching solution to optimize over-the-top (OTT) video delivery and improve Quality of Experience (QoE) for its subscribers. By deploying Qwilt's Open Cache solution, Wi2 can efficiently improve quality, reduce cost and scale its network in response to the dramatic growth of streaming video across Japan.

"Wi2's Wi-Fi service offers high speed Internet service at more than 200,000 hotspots nationwide," said Kenji Soma, CTO at Wi2. "Our high capacity network allows us to offer superior quality wireless broadband experience. We chose Qwilt over alternative solutions because we wanted a next generation product that would support our goal to build a smarter, more efficient and higher quality network. By implementing Qwilt's open caching solution, we have created a more intelligent network to manage streaming video -- the business outcomes for Wi2 are outstanding: we have a more scalable network and our customers enjoy better streaming video quality."

By analyzing OTT video traffic in real-time, Qwilt's open cache solution, deployed deep in ISP networks, is able to cache and deliver popular video content locally, close to subscribers, and optimize streaming for both network utilization and quality of experience. The result is a comprehensive and open architecture which can manage OTT, VOD and live streaming video in operator networks. This new open architecture is the foundation which enables network scaling to support the future of online video.

"Internet Service Providers are looking for solutions to scale their networks in response to the phenomenal growth of online video," said Alon Maor, CEO and co-founder of Qwilt. "Qwilt's open caching solution results in an open architecture and an intelligent network for streaming. We're excited to work with Wi2 to extend the reach of our open caching solution and meet growing demand for online video services across Japan."

Qwilt's open cache solution is engineered specifically for high performance and scalable video delivery in the demanding environment of high capacity operator networks. Qwilt's solution is delivered as a fully managed service to speed deployment and streamline ongoing operation. The broader operator organization -- including network planning, engineering and operations teams -- benefit from comprehensive media analytics, which offer insights into growth trends, content sources and consumer preferences. By relying on open caching for online video delivery at the network edge, operators can substantially reduce network capital and operational costs -- a typical open cache deployment yields a return on investment (ROI) in less than 12 months.

To contact Qwilt regarding open caching deployments in Japan, visit http://qwilt.com/contact/ and direct inquiries to Jeremy Johnson, VP Sales, Asia.

About Wire and Wireless Co., Ltd

Wire and Wireless Co., Ltd (Wi2) is a major provider of end-to-end wireless LAN services in Japan with a focus on public Wi-Fi service. Wi2 services include "au Internet," a separately branded Wi-Fi service and "Wi2 300," Wi2's own brand Wi-Fi service, which are both sold to an expanding customer base. Wi2 operates over 200,000 Wi-Fi spots in Japan.

Wi2 also offers inbound business, through its "TRAVEL JAPAN Wi-Fi" initiative, to provide better Wi-Fi experience for foreign tourists visiting Japan.

About Qwilt

Qwilt's unique Edge Cloud Platform and Open Caching software solutions help Internet service providers address the dramatic growth of streaming media on their networks and the need for a low latency, high scale infrastructure to support future applications. Qwilt's cloud managed open platform, running on commodity compute and storage infrastructure and deployed close to consumers, creates a massively distributed Edge Cloud that supports applications such as Open Caching, 4K Live Streaming, AR, VR, Self-Driving Cars and IoT. This low latency Edge Cloud architecture enables a high quality streaming experience for consumers on a massive scale. A growing number of the world's leading cable, telco and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt for Edge Cloud applications.

Qwilt is a Founding Member of the Streaming Video Alliance and a leader of the Open Caching industry movement. Founded in 2010 by industry veterans from Cisco and Juniper, Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disrupt-ive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker and Redpoint Ventures. Learn more at www.qwilt.com.

Connect with Qwilt

Read the blog: http://www.qwilt.com/blog/

Converse on Twitter: https://twitter.com/qwilt

Follow on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/qwilt

Visit on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Qwilt.Inc

Qwilt and QB-Series are trademarks of Qwilt. All rights reserved. All other trademarks or trade names referenced here are the property of their respective owners.