Qwilt Chosen by Spectranet to Improve Streaming Video Quality for Subscribers across India

India's Fast Growing Broadband Internet Service Provider Deploys Qwilt's Open Caching Solution to Optimize Network for Streaming Video Quality of Experience

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Qwilt, a leading provider of content delivery and open caching solutions, announced today that Spectranet, the fast growing broadband Internet Service Provider in India, has chosen Qwilt's award-winning open caching solution to optimize over-the-top (OTT) video delivery and improve Quality of Experience (QoE) for its subscribers. By deploying Qwilt's Open Cache solution, Spectranet is able to scale its network in response to the dramatic growth of streaming video and its subscriber base across India.

Udit Mehrotra, CEO and Managing Director at Spectranet said, "As India's first and only end to end fibre broadband and Internet Services Provider, we have over a decade of experience as pioneers in service innovation including our 100 Mbps, truly unlimited, symmetric residential Internet service which we provide to our customers. We chose Qwilt over legacy cache solutions because we wanted a next generation solution that would support our goal to build a smarter, more efficient and higher quality network. The results are excellent, especially for Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) caching, which Qwilt handles better than anyone we know. By implementing Qwilt's open caching solution, we have created a more intelligent network to manage streaming video -- the business outcomes for Spectranet are outstanding: we have a more scalable network and our customers enjoy better streaming video quality."

By analyzing OTT video traffic in real-time, Qwilt's open cache solution, deployed deep in ISP networks, is able to cache and deliver popular video content locally, close to subscribers, and optimize streaming for both network utilization and quality of experience. The result is a comprehensive and open architecture which can manage OTT, VOD and live streaming video in operator networks. This new open architecture is the foundation which enables network scaling to support the future of online video.

"Internet Service Providers are looking for solutions to scale their networks in response to the phenomenal growth of online video," said Alon Maor, CEO and co-founder of Qwilt. "Qwilt's open caching solution results in an open architecture and an intelligent network for streaming. We're excited to work with Spectranet to extend the reach of our open caching solution and meet growing demand for online video services across India."

Qwilt's open cache solution is engineered specifically for high performance and scalable video delivery in the demanding environment of high capacity operator networks. Qwilt's solution is delivered as a fully managed service to speed deployment and streamline ongoing operation. The broader operator organization -- including network planning, engineering and operations teams -- benefit from comprehensive media analytics, which offer insights into growth trends, content sources and consumer preferences. By relying on open caching for online video delivery at the network edge, operators can substantially reduce network capital and operational costs -- a typical open cache deployment yields a return on investment (ROI) in less than 12 months.

About Spectranet

Spectranet is India's fast growing Internet Service Provider and the preferred choice for connectivity services for homes & businesses. Spectranet is committed to enhancing the lives of its customers by providing world-class broadband and internet services.

As India's first and only 100% fibre broadband and Internet Service Provider, Spectranet is capable of delivering speeds of 1 Gbps for home and 10 Gbps for business customers. With headquarters in Gurgaon, its fiber network presence is currently spread across eight major cities.

For more information, visit http://www.spectranet.in/ or contact info@spectranet.in

About Qwilt

Qwilt's unique Edge Cloud Platform and Open Caching software solutions help Internet service providers address the dramatic growth of streaming media on their networks and the need for a low latency, high scale infrastructure to support future applications. Qwilt's cloud managed open platform, running on commodity compute and storage infrastructure and deployed close to consumers, creates a massively distributed Edge Cloud that supports applications such as Open Caching, 4K Live Streaming, AR, VR, Self- Driving Cars and IoT.

A growing number of the world's leading cable, telecom and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt to optimize their networks to support growing consumer demand for online video content as a primary entertainment source.

Qwilt is a founding member of the Streaming Video Alliance, a new industry forum building the open architecture for streaming. Founded in 2010 by industry veterans from Cisco and Juniper, Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disrupt-ive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker and Redpoint Ventures. Learn more at www.qwilt.com.

