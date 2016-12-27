Qwilt Selected by Afrihost to Improve Online Video Quality for Broadband Customers in South Africa

Leading South African ISP Deploys Open Caching Solution to Optimize Network for Increased Streaming Video Traffic

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 27, 2016) - Qwilt, a leading provider of online video delivery and open video caching solutions, in conjunction with local partner Three6Five, announced today that Afrihost, South Africa's leading Internet Services Provider, has chosen Qwilt's award-winning open caching solution to optimize streaming video delivery and improve Quality of Experience (QoE) for its customers. By deploying Qwilt's Open Cache solution, Afrihost is able to improve QoE for newly launched streaming services in South Africa.

"At Afrihost, we are 100% committed to making sure our customers get great value and outstanding service," said Brendan Armstrong, Chief Technology Officer at Afrihost. "As the number of OTT services in South Africa increases and the demand for content continues to grow, we chose Qwilt to improve the quality of our customer's experience. By implementing Qwilt's open caching solution, we were able to improve the quality of content delivery. The business outcomes are outstanding -- both quality of experience and network scaling costs improve -- a win-win for the Afrihost team and our customers."

By analyzing OTT video traffic in real-time, Qwilt's solution is able to cache and deliver popular video content locally at the subscriber edge. With network congestion continuing to plague operators worldwide, removing the need for duplicate streams from origin sites or content delivery networks (CDNs) is essential to controlling the cost of network infrastructure. Deploying a comprehensive open cache solution to manage OTT, VOD and live streaming video in operator networks results in better preparation for the future of online video and ultimately delivers a high quality consumer viewing experience.

"There is a transformation underway, from broadcast television to Internet TV, that creates a strategic problem for network operators who must scale their networks cost effectively while improving streaming quality of experience," said Alon Maor, CEO and co-founder of Qwilt. "We're pleased to partner with Afrihost to improve the streaming experience for their customers in South Africa. With this deployment, we've extended the reach of our open caching solution to meet growing demand for online video services in South Africa."

Qwilt's open cache solution is engineered specifically for high performance and scalable video delivery in the demanding environment of high capacity operator networks. Qwilt's solution is delivered as a fully managed service to speed deployment and streamline ongoing operation. The broader operator organization -- including network planning, engineering and operations teams -- benefit from comprehensive media analytics, which offer insights into growth trends, content sources and consumer preferences. By relying on open caching for online video delivery at the network edge, operators can substantially reduce network capital and operational costs -- a typical open cache deployment is simple to manage and yields a compelling return on investment (ROI).

To get in touch with Qwilt regarding its deployments in Africa, visit http://qwilt.com/contact/ and direct inquiries to Dave Matthews, Regional VP of Sales, EMEA.

About Afrihost

Afrihost is a leading South African Telecommunications and Internet Services provider offering a broad portfolio of services including mobile data, fixed broadband, domain and hosting. Founded in 2000, Afrihost has over 15 years of experience as an Internet Services Provider in South Africa. Afrihost was the first ISP in South Africa to win the prestigious ISP of the Year Award three consecutive times. For further information contact support@afrihost.com

About three6five

Formed in 2009, three6five is a specialist IP networking service integrator and value added reseller that provides first-world services to enterprises and carriers across Africa. We pride ourselves on a rigorous approach to network implementation that satisfies our customers' business needs. We field a range of best-in-breed products to complement our strong technical skills, creating practical solutions for empowering African communications. For more information, visit www.three6five.com.

About Qwilt

Qwilt addresses the impact of OTT video on operator networks with a unified, turnkey solution that combines open caching, video delivery and analytics technologies deployed at the subscriber edge. The Qwilt Video Fabric optimizes delivery of streaming video content to relieve network traffic congestion for operators and deliver a higher quality viewing experience for their customers. A growing number of the world's leading cable, telecom and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt to optimize their networks to support growing consumer demand for online video content as a primary entertainment source. Qwilt is a founding member of the Streaming Video Alliance, a new industry forum building the open architecture for streaming. Founded in 2010 by industry veterans from Cisco and Juniper, Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disrupt-ive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker and Redpoint Ventures. Learn more at www.qwilt.com.

