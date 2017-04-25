Qzzr Announces Partnership With Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Qzzr has partnered with the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment to boost fan engagement online.

New interactive sections called Fan Zones have been added to the websites of the Utah Jazz, Megaplex Theatres, and 1280 The Zone. The Fan Zones, which are powered by Qzzr's interactive content technology, allow visitors to take quizzes, answer polls, and rank lists on their favorite sports and movie topics.

Corporate partners are joining the Jazz in presenting the Fan Zones to give prizes to participants such as tickets, swag, and access to other special offers. Recent examples of Fan Zone content include "Which Member of the '97 Jazz Are You?", "Your Favorite Jazz Uniforms," and "Best Reaction to 'The Shot?'".

"Qzzr has dramatically improved our digital offerings and the way our fans engage with our content, and our team," said Chris Baum, Senior Vice President Corporate Partnership at Utah Jazz. "I view this as a major win-win for our fans and corporate partners alike."

"We see the Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment as the premiere brands in Utah," said Owen Fuller, President of Qzzr. "We're thrilled and honored to work with them to power these interactive experiences online. While we love our worldwide partners, it's especially fun to have this kind of partnership right here in our home state."

Qzzr recently shared details about the company's significant growth since its founding in 2013. Qzzr now has more than 270,000 users powering hundreds of millions of engagements on sites like HBO, ESPN, Red Bull, LinkedIn, Yahoo!, and Marriott.

To learn more about Qzzr, visit www.qzzr.com.

To follow along with the Jazz during their playoff run, visit www.utahjazz.com.

About Qzzr

The world's best brands use Qzzr to create intelligent interactive content like quizzes, polls, and lists. Qzzr's award-winning product helps brands get more exposure, engagement, conversions, and insights. Last year, more than 358 million people engaged with their tools. Qzzr was founded in 2013, and is based in Lehi, UT. For more information, visit http://www.qzzr.com.

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the third-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 15 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. Away from the court, the Jazz are very active in the local community and have assisted a multitude of organizations and worthy causes by way of charitable donations, service and grants through Larry H. Miller Charities. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 55,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across seven states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit www.utahjazz.com.