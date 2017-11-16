Rackspace Announces Completion of Datapipe Acquisition

Strengthens Commitment to Become the Global Leader in IT as a Service

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - Rackspace® today announced that it has completed its transaction to acquire Datapipe, a managed services leader across public and private clouds, managed hosting and colocation. Through this acquisition, the largest in its history, Rackspace expands its capabilities as the world's leading provider of managed hosting and private cloud solutions that more companies are using as they move critical workloads out of their corporate data centers. Rackspace also becomes the leading provider of managed public cloud services across all the top public cloud infrastructure platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and the Alibaba Cloud.

"This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to become the world's number one provider in IT as a service," said Joe Eazor, Rackspace CEO. "Datapipe brings important new capabilities to Rackspace that will enable us to better serve customers, globally and at scale. Together, we will build on the industry leadership both companies established in expertise, reliability, security and support, to create a new level of end-to-end customer experience."

Rackspace will begin the integration process for Datapipe immediately in a planned way that maintains and enhances support levels for customers. Datapipe leaders joining the Rackspace executive ranks include Joel Friedman, now chief technology officer of Rackspace; Dan Newton, senior vice president, account management and service delivery; and Dan Tudahl, general manager, government solutions.

About Rackspace

Rackspace is the world's #1 provider of IT as a service in today's multi-cloud world. It delivers expert advice and integrated managed services across public and private clouds, managed hosting, and enterprise applications. Rackspace partners with every leading technology provider, including Alibaba, AWS, Google, Microsoft, OpenStack, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. The company is therefore uniquely positioned to provide unbiased advice on which technologies will best serve each customer's needs. Rackspace was named a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide and has been honored by Fortune, Glassdoor and others as one of the best places to work. Based in San Antonio, Texas, Rackspace serves more than 170,000 business customers from data centers on five continents. Learn more at www.rackspace.com.