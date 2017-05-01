Rackspace Named 2017 Red Hat Innovation Awards Winner

Rackspace Private Cloud Powered by Red Hat Recognized as Outstanding Private Cloud Solution After One Year in Market

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - RED HAT SUMMIT 2017 -Rackspace® today announced that it was named the 2017 Red Hat Innovation Awards winner in the Cloud Infrastructure category by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. The company was recognized for its Rackspace Private Cloud powered by Red Hat offering, which delivers OpenStack® private clouds as-a-service using the Red Hat OpenStack Platform.

"Each year the Red Hat Innovation Awards recognize unique and impressive projects that are using Red Hat solutions to solve problems, improve functionality and expand the open source community," said Marco Bill-Peter, vice president, customer experience and engagement, Red Hat. "Our customers and partners continue to push the boundaries of innovation and we are proud to play a role in these incredible accomplishments. Congratulations to Rackspace as a 2017 Red Hat Innovation Awards winner."

The Red Hat Innovation Awards recognize the technological achievements of Red Hat customers and partners worldwide that demonstrate creative thinking, determined problem-solving and innovative uses of Red Hat technology. This year, the cloud infrastructure award honors Rackspace as the company with the best collaborative public, private or open hybrid cloud deployment through its Rackspace Private Cloud powered by Red Hat offering.

Launched in February 2016, Rackspace Private Cloud powered by Red Hat is a fully-managed private cloud solution. Rackspace manages and maintains the Red Hat OpenStack Platform, as well as other Red Hat technologies, such as Red Hat Ceph Storage, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Satellite and Red Hat CloudForms. The offering is designed to provide customers public cloud benefits with the greater security, control and performance of an enterprise environment.

"Rackspace and Red Hat are two of the leading OpenStack cloud providers in the market, and combined, we have contributed more than twenty percent of all OpenStack code to date," said Bryan Thompson, general manager of OpenStack Private Cloud at Rackspace. "More than one year ago, we banded together to launch an enterprise-grade managed OpenStack offering. The customer interest and feedback around this joint offering has validated our organization's expertise creating and operating OpenStack at scale. We are honored to receive the Red Hat Innovation Award for Rackspace Private Cloud powered by Red Hat, and look forward to continued collaboration and innovation between our organizations."

Through this collaboration, Rackspace contributes to Red Hat's continued efforts to improve the Red Hat OpenStack Platform by testing for broad hardware and software compatibility, performance and availability. Rackspace, which has more than one billion managed server hours operating production-ready OpenStack clouds, also works closely with Red Hat on version and feature updates, including the recently launched support for Red Hat long-life and standard lifecycle support options.

Rackspace and Red Hat recently conducted a fireside chat moderated by Lauren Nelson, principal analyst at Forrester Research, titled, "Solving for the Cloud: Private Cloud." This discussion highlights the momentum of OpenStack in the enterprise and the interest in private cloud. To view the Fireside Chat, visit http://bit.ly/2qkdBnu.

For more information about Rackspace Private Cloud powered by Red Hat, visit https://www.rackspace.com/en-us/openstack/private/redhat.

Voting for the 2017 Red Hat Innovator of the Year opens at 9 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 1, and closes at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 3. To vote for the 2017 Red Hat Innovator of the Year, visit www.redhat.com/en/customers/innovation-awards. The winner will be announced during an awards ceremony on Thursday, May 4, at the 2017 Red Hat Summit in Boston.

