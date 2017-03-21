Rackspace Private Cloud Powered by Red Hat Supports New Lifecycle Options

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - To align with Red Hat's recent lifecycle support changes, Rackspace is now offering both a "long-life" and "standard" version of managed services support for Red Hat OpenStack Platform in its Rackspace Private Cloud powered by Red Hat offering. With two options to suit business needs and satisfy internal and external policies, Rackspace and Red Hat will provide customers with maximum flexibility to align their technology choices, speed of deployment and frequency of upgrades with their business requirements.

The first "long-life" version will leverage the recently released Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 based on the Newton release. This will be supported for three years with an option for customers to extend support to a fourth and even fifth year. The "standard" version will leverage the upcoming Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11 based on the Ocala release, and will be supported for one year.

Rackspace and Red Hat are the two leading OpenStack cloud providers in the market today. Combined, the companies have contributed more than a quarter of all OpenStack code and have worked together for more than one year to build an enterprise-grade managed OpenStack offering.

For more information on the release of lifecycle options for Rackspace Private Cloud powered by Red Hat customers, check out the blog post: https://blog.rackspace.com/new-lifecycle-support-rackspace-openstack-private-cloud-red-hat.