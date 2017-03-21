Rackspace Ranks 74th on FORTUNE List of "100 Best Companies to Work For" 2017

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Rackspace® today announced it has been ranked 74th on the 2017 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work®. Fortune has named Rackspace as one of America's top "100 Best Companies to Work For" in seven of the past 10 years.

Rackspace was selected among hundreds of companies competing for placement on the list. Rackspace ranked 74th, distinguishing itself from peers based on employee ratings of their workplace culture, including the level of trust they feel towards leaders, the pride they take in their jobs and the camaraderie they experience with co-workers.

The results of the Great Place to Work® rankings found that Rackspace ranked highly with its employees, who call themselves Rackers, in the categories of great pride, great atmosphere, great communication, great bosses and great challenges. On its Great Place to Work site, many Rackers cited the company's adherence to its core values, community volunteer opportunities, philanthropy programs and work-life balance as major benefits of employment at Rackspace.

"For nearly two decades, Rackers have created and nurtured a culture where we volunteer our best every day for our customers and for each other," said Taylor Rhodes, CEO of Rackspace, who penned a blog post about the honor. "Our placement on this prestigious list demonstrates the commitment that Rackers have not only to their customers, but also to their fellow employees. We are honored to be included among many great companies on this year's list, which inspire us to continue to evolve and improve our culture of Fanatical Support."

Rackspace delivers specialized, end-to-end expertise and Fanatical Support® for the world's leading cloud technologies, across public and private cloud and dedicated servers. This includes support for businesses that use Amazon Web Services® (AWS), Microsoft Azure®, OpenStack® and VMware®. Rackspace recently announced it will also begin offering expertise and support for Google Cloud Platform™ later this year.

The company believes passionate employees are key to the success of its business and that finding the right Rackers is essential to maintaining the company culture. In continuing to deliver Fanatical Support, Rackspace searches for employees who possess a positive, collaborative attitude and an eagerness to continually learn and grow. Rackspace also ranked on Fortune's lists for "Best Tech Workplaces" and "Best Workplaces for Parents" in 2017.

"Congratulations to the 2017 100 Best," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These leading companies are at the vanguard of a new business frontier, where organizations know they have to develop the full human potential of all their employees. They are working to build great places to work for all, which are better for business, better for people and better for the world."

To see the full list of the 2017 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, click here. For more information about Rackspace corporate culture, visit the Rackspace Blog.

To learn more about the Rackspace managed cloud portfolio, visit https://www.rackspace.com.

About Rackspace

Rackspace, the #1 managed cloud company, helps businesses tap the power of cloud computing without the complexity and cost of managing it all on their own. Rackspace engineers deliver specialized expertise, easy-to-use tools, and Fanatical Support® for leading technologies including AWS, Google, Microsoft, OpenStack and VMware. The company serves customers in 150 countries, including more than half of the FORTUNE 100. Rackspace was named a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide, and has been honored by Fortune, Forbes, and others as one of the best companies to work for. Learn more at www.rackspace.com.