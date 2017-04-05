Rackspace Sees Dramatic Growth in Customer Usage of OpenStack

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Over the last two years, there have been articles in the press suggesting OpenStack is in trouble. These reports typically cite vendors who are exiting the market or laying off OpenStack employees. Clickbait headlines aside, the facts are clear: OpenStack deployments are growing. It is becoming a standard cloud platform in corporations of all sizes, and corporations are consistently growing their usage of OpenStack.

Rackspace is seeing a dramatic growth in customers' usage of OpenStack as a de-facto platform for the private cloud market for many reasons including:

OpenStack has rich enterprise cloud features

OpenStack works at cloud scale, with real cloud use cases

OpenStack is an open platform, giving customers access to better innovation and economics than proprietary software controlled by one vendor

OpenStack has economic advantages over competitors

Instead of selling OpenStack as packaged software to private cloud users, Rackspace delivers it as a cloud service, where all the complexity is managed by the vendor, and the customer simply consumes private cloud services. The result has been successful customers and strong growth of the company's OpenStack business.

For more information about the growth of OpenStack and common misconceptions in the market, check out the blog post from Scott Crenshaw, SVP and GM of OpenStack at Rackspace: https://blog.rackspace.com/more-fake-news-the-death-of-openstack.