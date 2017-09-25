Rackspace Strengthens Fanatical Support for Microsoft with PCI Compliance and Cloud Replication for Microsoft Hyper-V

Enhances Capabilities to Help Businesses Meet Compliance, Data Assurance and Security Needs

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - Rackspace® today announced from Microsoft Ignite in Orlando several releases that enhance security, compliance and data assurance for its Microsoft offerings. Fanatical Support® for Microsoft Azure is now available for customers with Payment Card Industry (PCI) workloads on Azure, making Rackspace one of the only managed service providers to extend PCI compliance to managed Azure workloads. Rackspace also launched two new offerings for Microsoft Hyper-V. Cloud Replication for Hyper-V, powered by Azure Site Recovery, provides replication and failover service to help ensure businesses have access to data in the case of an unexpected disruption. Rackspace Managed Security Services is also now available for Microsoft Hyper-V, which provides advance threat detection and remediation.

With these announcements, Rackspace continues to further integrate and strengthen its Microsoft offerings and services portfolio, and enhances Rackspace's ability to be a full solution provider for businesses utilizing Microsoft infrastructure.

"We know that businesses need help tackling security and compliance requirements and solving for the protection of critical data and applications across multiple Microsoft platforms. Our dedication to protecting customer's data has never been stronger," said Ramakant Pandrangi, vice president and general manager of Microsoft Clouds at Rackspace. "Whether it's aligning to industry data protection standards like PCI, helping to secure data through Managed Security offering on Hyper-V, or replicating that data to Azure, we have a proven commitment to being the leading managed service provider for solutions such as Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Hyper-V."

"Customers expect their applications to be running 24x7 and disaster recovery technology ensures your applications keep running even when disaster strikes," said Scott Woodgate, director, Microsoft Azure at Microsoft Corp. "With Azure, Microsoft simplifies the disaster recovery process, saves you money, gives you the reliability you need and helps you remain compliant. We are excited to partner with Rackspace, a leading partner with more than 15 years' experience implementing Microsoft technologies to offer disaster recovery and PCI compliance to customers as part of a comprehensive suite of managed services from initial design, to ongoing management."

Helping Businesses to Meet PCI Compliance Needs

Fanatical Support for Microsoft Azure is now PCI DSS certified (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard). PCI is a security standard created for merchants and their service providers to protect customers' credit and debit card data. Organizations that store, process or transmit credit and debit card information are subject to PCI compliance regulations. One of the requirements of PCI certification is that a company use vendors that also are compliant with PCI standards.

Rackspace is committed to helping businesses meet their PCI compliance obligations and is proud to be one of the only Microsoft service providers to offer PCI compliant services and support for Microsoft Azure. This certification ensures that businesses can leverage Azure for workloads that need to meet PCI requirements. At the same time, these customers also benefit from Rackspace managed services and support that is built on extensive expertise managing and operating Microsoft technologies and solutions at scale.

Helping Businesses to Affordably and Easily Meet Data Assurance and Security Needs

Rackspace Cloud Replication for Hyper-V is powered by Azure Site Recovery and delivers cloud based VM replication and storage, reducing the need for dedicated infrastructure on a customer's target site and assisting in disaster recovery. The cost-effective VM replication and failover solution helps to ensure businesses have access to their data in case of a service interruption or unplanned downtime.

Cloud Replication for Hyper-V enables businesses to affordably protect critical data in the Azure cloud but managing this can be complex. Rackspace's team of experts will help customers by designing, deploying and managing a replication and failover solution to meet their data recovery needs. Rackspace Azure-certified professionals assist with capacity planning and Azure architecture to enable successful replication of virtual machines and regularly test failover capabilities. Rackspace helps customers with these complex tasks by applying expertise built from managing thousands of environments across Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Hyper-V.

Rackspace Cloud Replication for Hyper-V is available for customers globally. This is Rackspace's first release of the Azure Site Recovery feature and will continue to build out additional features related to Azure-powered Disaster Recovery as a Service. For information on Rackspace Cloud Replication for Hyper-V, visit https://www.rackspace.com/en-us/microsoft/hyper-v.

Rackspace also recently launched a managed security service for Hyper-V, which helps businesses meet other security and compliance needs. Rackspace Managed Security helps detect and respond to advanced persistent threats, leverages Rackspace security experts, and employs industry best practices and advanced security solutions.

Rackspace offers its extensive expertise to customers gained from supporting Azure, Hyper-V and other Microsoft technologies at scale. With more than 15 years of Microsoft experience, Rackspace operates one of the largest Azure managed services practices worldwide. Rackspace is the only five-time Microsoft Hosting Partner of the Year and holds 11 Microsoft technical competencies and more than 2,000 Microsoft certifications.

