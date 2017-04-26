Rad Power Bikes Co-Founders Named to Inc. Magazine's '30 Under 30' List of the Most Brilliant Young Entrepreneurs of 2017

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Rad Power Bikes®, a Seattle-based direct-to-consumer electric bike company, today proudly announced its co-founders Ty Collins (28), Mike Radenbaugh (27), and Marimar White-Espin (27), have been named to Inc. Magazine's 30 Under 30 List. The 30 Under 30 honorees for 2017 are tackling the world's most intractable problems. Rad Power Bikes is dedicated to making electric bikes accessible, practical and financially possible for all as a low-cost, energy-efficient premium alternative to conventional transportation.

Rad Power Bikes was selected among an initial pool of 300 applicants, later narrowed to 100 by Inc. staff editors and expert judges including real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, XPrize's Peter Diamandis, Honest Tea co-founder Seth Goldman, CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal, and Uncharted Play founder (and 30 Under 30 alum) Jessica O. Matthews.

"On behalf of Ty, Marimar and myself, we're honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Inc. Magazine," said Mike Radenbaugh, President of Rad Power Bikes. "We are three young entrepreneurs who set out to not only create a world-class electric bike and riding experience for our customers, but to solve practical transportation challenges for our world and to help move our planet toward a cleaner, more sustainable environment. This recognition certainly helps expand our platform to share that passion."

Rad Power Bikes is expected to bring in $30 million in revenue this year, up from $7 million in 2016. The company offers four electric bike models including RadRover Electric Fat Bike, RadMini Electric Folding Fat Bike, RadCity Electric Commuter, RadWagon Electric Cargo Bike.

Inc. Magazine notes, "The companies and entrepreneurs on our list have been plucked, picked at, mulled over, weighed, and measured. They stood out with novel business models, in-demand products and services -- and revenue to prove it. These young firms represent the best of what this next generation has to offer."

ABOUT RAD POWER BIKES

The idea for Rad Power Bikes was born in rural Northern California in the summer of 2007 when the company launched its first ebike prototypes. Since then, Rad Power Bikes has been at the forefront of electric vehicle technology development launching four unique models and making ebikes, more than ever, ready for the masses. A group of dedicated ebike enthusiasts, product designers, and entrepreneurs with a passion for business and technology, all three founders attended Humboldt State University and in 2017 were named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list.