Rad Power Bikes Continues to Grow, Expands Free Shipping and Makes Market Entrance into 28 Countries Including Germany, France, Netherlands and The United Kingdom

Seattle-based electric bike brand expands into Europe as demand for electric bikes increases globally

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Nov 6, 2017) - Rad Power Bikes®, a Seattle-based direct-to-consumer electric bike company, today announced their expansion into 28 European countries including Germany, France, Netherlands and the United Kingdom, making its foray into the European market after a wildly successful two-year debut in the United States. Beginning today, consumers in these new markets can purchase Rad Power Bikes' exclusive European model, the RadRhino, with free shipping.

"We are pleased today to introduce an incredibly high-quality, affordable electric model exclusively to our new European markets, where their wonderful bicycling infrastructure has helped fuel pent up demand for an ebike model like the RadRhino," said Mike Radenbaugh, President of Rad Power Bikes. "We've enjoyed tremendous growth and success in the U.S. over our first two years, which has paved the way for today's announcement. We very much look forward to serving our fans and followers in many European markets that are world-renowned for their incredible bicycle culture."

Rad Power Bikes also recently announced its expansion into Canada effective October 30th, 2017.

The RadRhino is modeled after Rad Power Bikes' flagship model the RadRover, the ultimate all-purpose electric bike, and is the first L1e-A approved bike which allows cyclists to experience the many benefits of a standard electric bike, but with much more power.

Pricing, Availability & Specs:

RadRhino Electric Fat Bike

MSRP: EUR 1,699

Available: Online at https://radpowerbikes.eu/products/radrhino-electric-fat-bike

The RadRhino is a premium, all-purpose electric bike that looks like a bike but feels like a jet with a 750-Watt motor -- three times more power than typical 250-Watt electric bikes available in Europe. With 3X more power and top speeds of 25 km/hr., riders have the freedom to ride like a regular e-bike or, when the throttle is fully engaged, like a moped. The 26-inch x 4-inch all-terrain fat bike tires make a great ride on and off the pavement. Experience the long-range 48-volt Panasonic lithium battery pack and the feature-rich accessory set, including full LCD screen, USB port, front and rear fenders, license plate holder, brake lights, daytime running light for extra visibility, and immediate power cut-off during braking.

According to a recent study, electric bike sales are expected to grow from $15.7 billion in 2016 to $24.4 billion by 2025 (Navigant Research Report).

"There is a ground swell of demand for e-bikes globally, yet many people struggle with the upfront investment," said Radenbaugh. "At Rad Power Bikes, we are committed to designing and producing high-quality yet affordable electric bike models, and with local governments in Europe introducing tax breaks and purchase subsidies for electric bikes, models like our new RadRhino are now within reach of many of those European ebike enthusiasts."

Rad Power Bikes' full expansion list can be found here. The company is continuing to expand its international availability into 2018. Customers can purchase bikes online only at radpowerbikes.eu.

ABOUT RAD POWER BIKES

The idea for Rad Power Bikes was born in rural California in the summer of 2007 when the company launched its first ebike prototypes. Since then, Rad Power Bikes has been at the forefront of electric vehicle technology development launching five unique models and making e-bikes, more than ever, ready for the masses. A group of dedicated e-bike enthusiasts, product designers, and entrepreneurs with a passion for business and technology, all three founders attended Humboldt State University and in 2017 were named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list.