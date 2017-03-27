RADCO and Sally and Aubrey Strul support Boca West Foundation with renewal of $150,000 Sports Challenge Sponsorship

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - After an extraordinary first year, the Boca West Foundation is pleased to announce that Norman Radow (the RADCO Companies) and Sally and Aubrey Strul have agreed to renew their $150,000 Sports Challenge Sponsorship. Their sponsorship is the lead supporter of the 2017 $200,000 Boca West Foundation Golf Challenge, happening on April 3 at Boca West Country Club.

The Sports Challenge Sponsorship underwrites the beneficial sports programs the Foundation provides for children at risk in South Palm Beach County.

The programs include a five-week tennis camp attended by 180 kids and a two-week golf camp, attended by 65 children and 130 young adults for a life-changing experience at Camp Wewa in Apopka, Florida. This year, the Foundation is adding an All-Star Basketball Camp run by NBA great, Otis Birdsong, and a baseball instruction weekend with retired major league baseball players.

"Mr. Radow (the RADCO Companies) and the Struls hope their contributions will encourage others to implement more after-school and summer sports programs as they are an important part of keeping at-risk kids safe while giving them a chance to thrive," said Arthur Adler, Chairman of the Boca West Foundation. "The goal is to have 1,000 children enrolled in the program by 2019."

About RADCO

The RADCO Companies is an Atlanta-based opportunistic real estate firm with a nationally recognized platform concentrated in the acquisition and repositioning of struggling assets, with significant experience in multi-family and mixed-use condominium developments. Founded in 1994, the Company has acted as both a principal and service provider to lenders and financial institutions for over 20 years. RADCO's first project was the redevelopment of a 53-story Atlanta hotel, office and condominium tower in distress, which later became known as the Four Seasons Hotel. Twenty-three years and over 100 successful projects later, RADCO still specializes in maximizing the value of distressed, underperforming and challenging real estate assets. Today, RADCO employs approximately 550 team members and has grown its multi-family portfolio to include approximately 18,000 units in 15 cities and across 10 states. The Company is the largest apartment owner in Atlanta and one of the leading private capital companies of its kind in the country.

About Boca West Community Charitable Foundation

The Boca West Community Charitable Foundation was launched in November of 2010. It came about as a desire by the thousands of members of the Boca West Country Club to give back to Boca Raton and the South Palm Beach County communities. The Foundation's mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area.

Since its inception, the Foundation has funded more than $3.2 million for specific programs of 25 charities including American Association of Caregiving Youth, Boca Helping Hands, Boca Raton Children's Museum, Boca Raton Police Athletic League, Boys & Girls Club, The Caridad Center, Florida Atlantic University's TOPS Summer Band Camp, Florence Fuller Child Development Centers, The Gift of Life Bone Marrow Foundation, The Giving Tree, Jewish Adoption & Foster Care Options, JAFCO Children's Ability Center, Jewish Federation of South PBC Children's Services, Junior League of Boca Raton Diaper Bank, KidSafe, Nat King Cole Generation Hope, Place of Hope-Rinker Campus, Rotary Club of Boca Raton, Summer Camp Opportunities Promote Education, SOS Children's Village, Unicorn Children's Foundation, Viner Community Scholars, The Wayne Barton Study Center, the Youth Activity Center, Sweet Dreams Makers and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@bocawestcc.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/27/11G134170/Images/Radow-26242270a3aaa8c5a6b77d583cbeb55f.jpg