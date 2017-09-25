Radian Generation Achieves 2.8 Gigawatts (GW) of Assets under Management

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Plus Renewable Technologies Limited is pleased to announce that its group company, Radian Generation, one of the leading solar and wind asset management/operations and maintenance providers in North America, has achieved 2.8 GW of assets currently under management. This achievement underscores Radian Generation's recognized position in the renewable solar and wind energy sector.

"Achieving 2.8 GW of assets under management in only over four years of operation is a significant milestone for Radian Generation and cements our commitment to a greener future" said Chad Sachs, CEO and Co-Founder of Radian Generation. "This reinforces the confidence our customers have in the services we provide and motivates us to continue providing world-class services and support that our customers have come to expect from us."

Radian Generation has spearheaded the development in asset management of solar and wind power generation projects since 2013. With the addition of its proprietary LENS ™ asset management software platform, Radian Generation has been able to provide data integration and analytics that help asset owners achieve higher productivity and efficiency with their assets.

"Radian Generation is in a strong position to expand its business internationally and assist asset owners and managers in various markets in enhancing their returns. Radian Generation's LENS ™ software is already regarded as a market leader amongst asset management and monitoring platforms available today," added Paul Cheng, CEO of Plus Renewable Technologies, the majority shareholder of Radian Generation.

About Radian Generation

Radian Generation (RadianGEN) is a leading, independent, full service asset management firm providing best-in-class software and services in the renewable energy sector. RadianGEN provides project investors, lenders, and operators with the tools necessary to ensure their projects perform contractually, technically and financially. The team works with leading infrastructure funds, national utilities, developers, IPPs, and O&M providers to generate higher ROI on renewable energy assets. RadianGEN currently provides asset management services to over 2.8 GW of solar and wind assets under management.

For more information about Radian Generation, visit its website at http://www.radiangen.com

About Plus Renewable Technologies Limited

Since its founding in 2012, Plus Renewable Technologies has been an investor and owner in clean and renewable technology companies and assets. With a vision for a sustainable future, Plus Renewable Technologies has strived to support both new and traditional green technologies while maximizing returns for its investors. With an expanding global footprint, Plus Renewable Technologies has partnered with industry leaders in building and supporting a cleaner environment that could become sustainable itself generations to come.

For more information about Plus Renewable Technologies, visit its website at http://www.plusretech.com