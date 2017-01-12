Radical Indie Announces Exponential Growth, offers $12,000 Cash to Help Indie Artists Reach New Fans

$1,000 cash will be awarded monthly throughout 2017 to Radical users who earn the most 'Likes'

VENICE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Three-month-old Indie music streaming service Radical Indie (www.radicalindie.com) has seen exponential growth month-over-month every month since launch. "Even with our phenomenal user uptake, most of our artists are missing out on the best promotional hack ever, Radical's one-touch live BroadCast feature," said CEO Thomas McAlevey. "To call attention to how Radical can combine its global reach with this unique BroadCasting functionality to help grow an artist's fanbase, we figured the most fun way was to launch a modern version of an old-school radio-style promotion."

The year-long contest aims to encourage Indie music artists and fans to share and discover music using Radical's unique and free BroadCasting capabilities. BroadCast allows users to tune-in to or BroadCast music live in real time (even while mobile) for perfectly synchronous listening by an unlimited audience -- a personal Broadcast radio station. When users hear songs they like, they can add them to their own playlist with a single tap. Listeners can also tell BroadCasters what they think via real-time chat for immediate feedback and conversation. And everyone can inform friends and followers via Facebook and Twitter.

Starting today, users who BroadCast their playlists have an opportunity to win $1,000 in cash at the end of every month. BroadCasts are ranked in popularity by Likes (thumbs up) on their Radical Indie Player. The User whose BroadCast has the most Likes at the end of each month will receive the cash. For complete details click here.

About Radical Indie

Home to Independent Musicians and their fans worldwide, all-new Radical Indie is the most social streaming service ever. On Radical Indie, musicians get FREE uncapped accounts AND keep 100% of revenues from downloads, merchandise sales, and shows they promote.

Radical Indie works on Chrome browsers; apps are available for iOS and Android.

As always, Radical is free and commercial free, operating on a donation basis.