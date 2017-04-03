Radient Announces Engagement of Trapeze Capital Corp. for Market Making Services and Option Grants

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Radient Technologies (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:RTI) is pleased to announce that it has retained Trapeze Capital Corp. ("Trapeze") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies. Under the terms of the agreement dated March 31, 2017 (the "Agreement"), Trapeze will receive compensation of $5,500 per month for an initial term of six (6) months. Trapeze will not receive any Common Shares or Options of Radient as compensation. However, Trapeze and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of Radient. Radient and Trapeze are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Trapeze is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, a participating organisation of TSX and a member of TSX.V. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Trapeze as principal will be provided by Trapeze. The Agreement is for an initial term of six (6) months and will automatically renew for an additional six (6) month period unless terminated by Radient.

Radient also announces the grant of 8,517,768 incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers, consultants and employees pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.66 per share.

About Radient

Radient extracts natural compounds from a range of biological materials using its proprietary MAP™ natural product extraction technology platform which provides superior customer outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost. From its initial 20,000 square foot manufacturing plant in Edmonton, Alberta, Radient serves market leaders in industries that include pharmaceutical, food, beverage, natural health, personal care and biofuel markets. Visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

