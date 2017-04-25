Radient Technologies Inc. Announces Appointment of Francesco Ferlaino as Chairman of Board of Directors

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Radient Technologies Inc. ("Radient" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:RTI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Francesco ("Frank") Ferlaino as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Frank succeeds Mr. Armand Lavoie who will step down as Chairman as of May 1, 2017.

Armand joined the Board as Director in 2003 and has held the position of Chairman since that time. Armand has decided to step down down as Chairman due to time constraints but we are pleased that he will continue in his role as an Independent Director.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to thank Armand for his dedicated service and leadership to the Company and his extensive contributions to the growth and development of Radient through some very challenging times. We count on his continued contribution as a valuable member of the Board of Directors" said Denis Taschuk, President and CEO of Radient.

Frank, is a retired executive from the cosmetic and personal care industry. Frank spent 28 years with the L'Oreal group starting in 1977 and had various roles during that time. He began his L'Oreal career overseeing sales for the Consumer Products Division of L'Oreal Canada. He then worked his way to General Manager of the Division then ultimately to CEO of L'Oreal Canada in 1996. During his tenure as CEO, he oversaw the acquisition/introduction of a number of new brands and the restructuring of the manufacturing and distribution activities. During his time, L'Oreal Canada became the leader in the Canadian cosmetic industry and was one of the most profitable countries in the L'Oreal Group. In late 2000, Frank accepted the role of President and CEO of L'Oreal Brazil with a clear mission to accelerate growth through internal and external activities. During his 4 year tenure L'Oreal Brazil became a high profile and strategic subsidiary of the L'Oreal Group. Currently, Frank and his wife own and operate a vineyard and winery in Tuscany, Italy where they have been producing award-winning wines since 2007.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to congratulate Frank on his appointment as Chairman of the Radient Board. In the time that Frank has been on the Board his leadership and experience have been highly valued by the Board and Senior Management. Frank is very well suited to help guide Radient through it's next stages of development and will further strengthen and broaden Radient's leadership team," said Armand Lavoie, outgoing Chairman of the Board of Radient.

"I am honoured to be appointed as Chairman of the Board of Radient and I look forward to working with my fellow Directors and Senior Management to continue to build a world class company," said Frank Ferlaino, incoming Chairman of the Board of Radient.

About Radient

Radient extracts natural compounds from a range of biological materials using microwave assisted processing ("MAP™"), a patented technology platform which provides superior customer outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost. From its 20,000 square foot manufacturing plant in Edmonton, Alberta, Radient serves market leaders in industries that include pharmaceutical, food, beverage, natural health, personal care and biofuel markets. Visit www.radientinc.com for more information.