Radient Technologies Inc. Announces Appointment of Jan Petzel to Board of Directors

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - Radient Technologies Inc. ("Radient" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:RTI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jan Petzel to its Board of Directors as an independent, non-executive director.

Mr. Petzel is the Managing Partner of Eldon Capital, an investment and advisory firm focused on international growth investments and buy-out opportunities. Prior to launching Eldon, he was a Managing Director in the Merchant Banking Division of Goldman Sachs, ultimately responsible for private credit in Germany and Scandinavia.

Whilst at Goldman has served on the board of several successful companies including Cognis GmbH, a worldwide supplier of specialty chemicals and nutritional ingredients, up to its sale to BASF for EUR3.1bn in 2010.

Mr. Petzel commenced his career as a consultant to the technology sector for McKinsey & Company working in the United States, Europe and Asia. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Master of Engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and was a Visiting Scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to welcome Jan to the Radient Board. His track record and experience speak for themselves. The depth of his network and understanding of both corporate finance and technology make him the perfect addition to Radient's existing board and management team," said Denis Taschuk, President and CEO of Radient.

About Radient

Radient extracts natural compounds from a range of biological materials using microwave assisted processing ("MAP™"), a patented technology platform which provides superior customer outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost. From its 20,000 square foot manufacturing plant in Edmonton, Alberta, Radient serves market leaders in industries that include pharmaceutical, food, beverage, natural health, personal care and biofuel markets. Visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

