Radient Technologies Inc. Completes Shares for Debt Transaction

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Radient Technologies Inc. ("Radient" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:RTI) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced shares-for-debt transaction with AVAC Ltd. ("AVAC") an arm's length creditor of the Corporation.

Pursuant to the shares-for-debt transaction, Radient has issued 9,424,330 common shares to AVAC at a deemed price of $0.66 per share in settlement of an aggregate of $6,210,633 of debt (inclusive of interest).

AVAC had previously advanced Radient $4,685,000 in exchange for a royalty on Radient's future revenue. The settlement will result in the termination of AVAC's entitlement to any future royalty payments by Radient to AVAC.

AVAC Ltd. is a Canadian venture investor with over 20 years of direct investing in early stage agriculture and technology ventures. AVAC also manages an early-stage venture capital fund-of-funds investment pool and the Accelerate Fund I, an angel co-investment fund.

"We are extremely pleased that AVAC has agreed to convert its position from being a creditor to a shareholder of the Company," said Denis Taschuk, CEO. "AVAC has been an important partner for Radient over the years and we are grateful for their continued support of the Company. The completion of this transaction further strengthens the Company's balance sheet and helps positions the Company for accelerated growth in it is cannabis and RTI Health and Wellness Solutions business units."

All securities to be issued pursuant to this settlement will be subject to a 4-month hold period.

About Radient

Radient extracts natural compounds from a range of biological materials using its proprietary "MAP™" natural product extraction technology platform which provides superior customer outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost. From its initial 20,000 square foot manufacturing plant in Edmonton, Alberta, Radient serves market leaders in industries that include pharmaceutical, food, beverage, natural health, personal care and biofuel markets. Visit www.radientinc.com for more information..

