Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc. is the new distributor for ScandiDos products in the Caribbean

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc. (ROS), a global medical equipment provider specializing in refurbished equipment for radiation oncology centers, has announced that it is the official distributor for SandiDos products in the Caribbean.

ScandiDos, based in Uppsala, Sweden, is a world leader in Quality Assurance and Dosimetry solutions for advanced radiation therapy clinics. It provides unique measurement tools and software solutions designed for Quality Assurance and validation of VMAT (volumetric modulated arc therapy) and IMRT (intensity modulated radiation therapy) treatments. It also supports RapidArc® and Tomotherapy® treatments.

ScandiDos products are in use in over 600 radiation therapy clinics in more than 40 countries world-wide. In the U.S., radiation therapy is prescribed in nearly two-thirds of all cancer cases.

Dr. Federico Alvarez, the medical director for Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc. in the Caribbean, recently visited the ScandiDos company in Uppsala, Sweden for its annual distributor meeting. "We will be spearheading efforts to educate all radiation oncology clinics in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries about ScandiDos products -- I am thrilled that ROS will now carry this product line."

Ingemar Wiberg, EVP of ScandiDos, and John Vano, President of Radiology Oncology Systems, signed the agreement.

ABOUT RADIOLOGY ONCOLOGY SYSTEMS

Radiology Oncology Systems is a global provider of radiation oncology and diagnostic imaging equipment, accessories and related services. It provides both pre-owned and new equipment, including linear accelerator systems, CT Scanners, MRI systems, and PET/CT systems. Its mission is to expand the quality and quantity of patient care around the world by providing quality, affordable equipment solutions. For more information, visit http://OncologySystems.com or email info@OncologySystems.com

ABOUT SCANDIDOS

ScandiDos - headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and with offices in Madison (WI, USA), in Paris (France) and in Beijing (China) - is the world leader in QA and Dosimetry for the modern Radiation Therapy. The company provides unique measurement systems and software that are designed for the requirements for QA and validation of the new dynamic and modulated treatments that is being implemented in clinics around the world. For more information, visit www.delta4family.com.