Radisson discovers multiple high-grade Gold intersects over 200 metres along strike in the Vintage Zone, including 15 g/t Au over 1.5 m and 13.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m

The first 4 exploration drill holes have intersected gold mineralization over 200 metres along strike in the Vintage Zone, located 85 metres north of the Larder-Lake-Cadillac fault ("L-L-C"). (See figure 1)





Significant intersections reported are: OB-17-42 with 13.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m OB-17-43 with 7.5 g/t Au over 1.5 m OB-17-43 with 15.0 g/t Au over 1.5 m OB-17-45 with 8.6 g/t Au over 1.5 m OB-17-47 with 4.3 g/t Au over 1.2 m



Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RDS)(OTC:RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first set of results from the exploration drill program completed as part of the ongoing 20,000 metres drill program at the Company's O'Brien gold project. The project is located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac ("L-L-C") fault halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or, two renowned mining towns in the province of Quebec, Canada. First four exploration drill holes completed in the Vintage Zone have intersected multiple high-grade gold zones hosted by a sub vertical shear vein system. The structure has been traced by drilling on over 200 metres strike length from East to West and is open in all directions.

The 5,190 metres exploration drill program completed during the summer focused on high-priority exploration targets defined outside current resources of the O'Brien gold project. Current results are from four drill holes completed north of the L-L-C in the Vintage Zone. Results are pending for 6 holes totalling 3,506 metres.

Mario Bouchard, President and CEO commented: "The results from these exploration drill holes completed in the Vintage Zone are highlighting the strong exploration potential north of the Larder-Lake-Cadillac fault on the O'Brien project. To put the significance of these results in context, one should remember that the bulk of current resources are located a few metres south of the L-L-C, in the Piche volcanic group. The data compilation of the few exploration work historically conducted on the Vintage Zone allowed Radisson to identify several high-priority exploration targets in this area of the O'Brien gold project. The fact that the company was able to identify gold mineralization over 200 metres strike length with only four drill holes speaks by itself. The current results in addition to historical information helps to demonstrate the continuity and the favourable geometry of the Vintage Zone. All intercepts remain open laterally and at depth."

Table 1 Drilling results summary on the Vintage Zone

Hole From To Length Grade Interpreted zone (m) (m) (m) Au OB-17-42 261.8 263.3 1.5 13.7 CADILLAC CONGLOMERATE*VG Including 262.3 262.8 0.5 40.9 CADILLAC CONGLOMERATE*VG OB-17-42 299.5 300.0 0.5 6.5 CADILLAC WACKE*VG OB-17-42 371.6 372.1 0.5 0.2 CADILLAC WACKE*VG OB-17-43 304.0 305.5 1.5 7.5 CADILLAC WACKE Including 304.5 305.0 0.5 21.2 CADILLAC WACKE*VG OB-17-43 351.3 352.8 1.5 15.0 CADILLAC WACKE Including 351.8 352.3 0.5 44.8 CADILLAC WACKE*VG OB-17-43 360.2 361.7 1.5 3.7 CADILLAC WACKE OB-17-45 239.1 240.6 1.5 8.6 CADILLAC WACKE OB-17-45 250.0 250.5 0.5 5.8 CADILLAC WACKE*VG OB-17-45 255.3 255.8 0.5 8.2 CADILLAC WACKE OB-17-45 257.5 258.2 0.7 4.1 CADILLAC WACKE OB-17-47 168.3 169.5 1.2 4.3 CADILLAC WACKE

*VG; Denotes presence of visible gold

Note; Results are presented as down hole width; true width are estimated between 55 to 70% of down hole thickness.

Vintage zone exploration program

The Vintage zone is a parallel zone of the O'Brien project located approximately 85 metres north of the L-L-C fault in the Cadillac Group of meta-sediments comprising sequence of polymictic conglomerate, banded iron formation (BIF) and grauwacke. In comparison, current resources of 36E and Kewagama zones are located in the Piche Group, south of the L-L-C fault. The Vintage zone saw small historical exploration programs, which were never followed upon. The company established several high-priority exploration drill targets through historical data compilation in this area of the O'Brien gold project. The first four drill holes that tested these targets were completed over a strike length of 200 metres. The new info added to the few available historical information helps to demonstrate the continuity and the favourable geometry of the Vintage zone. All intercepts remain open in all direction.

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at Swastika Laboratories Ltd, in Swastika, Ontario. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Tony Brisson, P. Geo, independent consultant, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O'Brien project, cut by the regional Larder-Lake-Cadillac Fault, is Radisson's flagship asset. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, April 2015).

