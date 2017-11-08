Radisson Intersects 10.0 g/t Gold over 6 m and 7.4 g/t Gold over 6 m inside QFP dikes in a resource expansion drill hole at O'Brien

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 8, 2017) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RDS)(OTC:RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from the 20,000 m drill program completed at the O'Brien gold project located along the Cadillac Break halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. As disclosed in May 9th (see previous release), June 20th (see previous release) and September 12th (see previous release) press releases the company continues to confirm the vertical and lateral continuity of high-grade gold intercepts within wider lower grade mineralized envelopes on the 36E zone of the O'Brien deposit.

Press release highlights:

Hole OB-17-52 intersected 10.0 g/t Au over 6 m and 7.4 g/t Au over 6 m at depth of 218 m and 242.5 m respectively. Both intercepts are included in Quartz Feldspar Porphyry dikes in the central portion of the Piche group.

(See figure 1, figure 2 and figure 3).





Resource growth potential highlighted by the 30,000 m of drilling completed on 36E, Kewagama and Vintage zone north of the O'Brien deposit.





Historical drill core re-logging and assaying ongoing on 36E where 28 shallow historical drill holes were selected, re-logged and sent for assaying.

"Current results continue to demonstrate strong mineralization continuity and resource growth potential on 36E and Kewagama zones. The fact that we continue to encounter high-grade gold mineralization in wider lower-grade envelopes at different depths is encouraging. The re-log and assaying program of shallower historical drill holes could represent a game changer for geological interpretation of 36E moving forward," commented Mario Bouchard, President and CEO.

Historical drill core re-logging and assaying

In light of the wide zones of mineralization recently intersected on 36E area, the company is reviewing drill cores from a series of historical drill holes in the near-surface area of the 36E zone. After re-log, selected drill core were sent for assaying. Prior to 2016, most of these holes have incomplete assay within the Piche group sequence. Only highly mineralized zones were assayed without paying attention to a possible wider low-grade envelope model.

Table 1 Drilling results summary at the O'Brien gold project Hole From To Length Grade Interpreted zone (m) (m) (m) Au OB-17-44 371.0 416.0 45.0 1.3 Conglomerate, QFP #2, Piche Volcanics Including 371.0 372.0 1.0 17.8 Conglomerate And 389.0 392.0 3.0 3.3 QFP #2 And 413.0 416.0 3.0 8.1 Piche Volcanics *VG OB-17-50 254.0 276.0 22.0 2.1 Piche Volcanics and QFP #1 Including 254.0 260.1 6.1 6.2 Which includes 254.0 257.1 3.1 9.1 OB-17-52 218.0 224.0 6.0 10.0 QFP #1 *VG Including 222.0 224.0 2.0 23.6 OB-17-52 242.5 248.5 6.0 7.4 QFP #2 *VG Including 246.0 246.5 0.5 78.9 OB-17-52 367.5 368.0 0.5 Pending Cadillac Wacke OB-17-53 222.6 241.0 18.4 1.7 QFP #2 *VG Including 228.5 229.0 0.5 23.1 And 237.0 238.0 1.0 4.2 OB-17-54 623.0 624.5 1.5 4.5 Piche Volcanics OB-17-54W1 508.2 509.2 1.0 4.0 *VG; Denotes presence of visible gold **NSV; No significant value Note; Results are presented as down hole width; true width are estimated between 55 to 70% of down hole thickness.

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at Swastika Laboratories Ltd, in Swastika, Ontario. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Tony Brisson, P. Geo, independent consultant, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O'Brien project, cut by the regional Larder-Lake-Cadillac Fault, is Radisson's flagship asset. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, April 2015).

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com.

