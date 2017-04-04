Radisson Intersects 11.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres West of O'Brien Deposit at a Depth of 533 M

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) -

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RDS) ("Radisson") is pleased to announce additional results from the ongoing 20,000 metres drill program at the Company's O'Brien gold project located in the heart of the Cadillac mining camp along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac fault in Quebec, Canada (see figure 1, 2 and 3).

Since the last update, (see March 1st, 2017 press release) results have been received for two drill holes (OB-17-22 to OB-17-23).

Highlights:

Drill hole OB-17-23 intersected 11.9 g/t Au over 3.0 m at a depth of 533 metres, 200 m down-dip of previously released hole OB-16-14 that returned 20.2 g/t Au over 2.5 metres (see figure 1).





at a depth of 533 metres, 200 m down-dip of previously released hole OB-16-14 that returned 20.2 g/t Au over 2.5 metres (see figure 1). Drill hole OB-17-23 also intersected 13.9 g/t Au over 1.4 m at a depth of 614 metres and 3.5 g/t Au over 1.5 m in the Pontiac sediments south of current resources (see figure 2).





at a depth of 614 metres and in the Pontiac sediments south of current resources (see figure 2). Drill hole OB-17-22 intersected 10.3 g/t Au over 3.0 m within a wider intercept of 4.7 g/t au over 7.5 m at a depth of 304 metres in vertical extension of historical resources halfway between former O'Brien mine and current resources (see figure 3).



Mario Bouchard, President and CEO commented: "We are very excited by today's results as we continue to encounter high-grade gold mineralization both in extension of current and historical resources. Radisson added a second drill-rig at O'Brien this week, this will enable the company to generate results both in extension of ore shoots within current resources and on high-priority exploration targets defined in the Footwall (Pontiac sediments) and in the Hanging wall (Cadillac sediments)."

Addition of a second drill-rig focused on exploration targets

On April 2nd, the company mobilized a second drill-rig at the O'Brien gold project. This addition will enable Radisson to test high-priority drill targets identified through the "Orevision IP" (Induced polarization) survey and geological compilation of the sector. The first phase of work will focus on five high-priority exploration targets defined in the Pontiac sediments on the southeast portion of the O'Brien property for an approximate 2,300 metres of drilling.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Grade

Au Interpreted

zone OB-17-22 200.2 201.2 1.0 3.5 PICHE VOLCANICS 304.0 311.5 7.5 4.7 Including 304.0 307.0 3.0 10.3 OB-17-23 238.0 239.5 1.5 3.5 PONTIAC SEDIMENTS 446.0 449.0 3.0 4.4 QFP #1 532.0 535.0 3.0 11.9 PICHE CONGLOMERATE Including 533.2 533.7 0.5 69.1* 614.6 625.5 10.9 2.5 PICHE VOLCANICS Including 614.6 616.0 1.4 13.9 624.7 625.5 0.8 6.6

* Denotes presence of visible gold

Note: Results are presented as down hole width; true widths are estimated to be between 55 to 70% of down hole thickness.

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Analyses were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at Techni-Lab Actlabs in Ste-Germaine-Boulé in Abitibi, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Tony Brisson, P. Geo, independent consultant, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O'Brien project, cut by the regional Larder-Lake-Cadillac Fault, is Radisson's flagship asset. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, April 2015).

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com.

