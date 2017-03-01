Radisson Intersects 5.8 g/t Gold Over 3.8 Metres South of Current Resource in the Pontiac Sediments

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) -

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RDS) ("Radisson") is pleased to announce additional results from the ongoing 20,000 metres drill program at the Company's O'Brien gold project located in the heart of the Cadillac mining camp along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac fault in Quebec, Canada.

Since the last update, (See February 14, 2017 press release) results have been received for four holes (OB-16-18 to OB-16-21).

Highlights:

Drill hole OB-16-19 intersected 5.8 g/t Au over 3.8 m at a depth of 300 metres in the Pontiac Group sedimentary package south of current mineral resources (see figure 2).





at a depth of 300 metres in the Pontiac Group sedimentary package south of current mineral resources (see figure 2). Drill hole OB-16-20 intersected 10.5 g/t Au over 1.5 m at a depth of 160 metres in the Pontiac Group sedimentary package south of current mineral resources (see figure 2) and 4.3 g/t Au over 4.0 m at a depth of 305 metres in the Piche volcanics, within current mineral resources (see figure 1).

Mario Bouchard, President and CEO commented: "We are excited by today's results as we continue to encounter high-grade gold mineralization both along strike of current resources and within the Pontiac sediments south of current resources. The addition of a second drill rig in March will enable the company to accelerate its drill testing program with one rig focussed on high priority exploration targets outside the current resource envelope and the second rig testing extension of ore shoots within current resources."

Additionally, Specks of visible gold were observed at a depth of 533 metres in the Piche conglomerate unit in drill hole OB-17-23 (see photos). Hole OB-17-23 was completed 200 metres in vertical extension of drill hole OB-16-14 that intersected value of 20.2 g/t Au over 2.5 metres West of the current resources (see figure 1). Hole OB-17-23 was sent to the laboratory for assaying and results will be available in the coming weeks.

Drill results summary at the O'Brien project

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Grade

Au Interpreted zone Comment OB-16-18 203.3 203.8 0.5 2.1 PONTIAC SEDIMENTS VG OB-16-19 300.1 303.9 3.8 5.8 PONTIAC SEDIMENTS VG Including 300.1 300.9 0.8 23.0 PONTIAC SEDIMENTS VG OB-16-20 160.0 161.5 1.5 10.5 PONTIAC SEDIMENTS OB-16-20 163.5 164.2 0.7 0.08 PONTIAC SEDIMENTS VG Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Grade

Au Interpreted zone Comment OB-16-20 305.0 309.0 4.0 4.3 PICHE VOLCANICS VG Including 305.0 308.0 3.0 5.1 PICHE VOLCANICS OB-16-21 456.3 459.4 3.1 3.3 PICHE VOLCANICS Including 456.3 457.4 1.1 6.4 PICHE VOLCANICS VG Including 456.3 458.4 2.2 4.3 PICHE VOLCANICS

Note: Results are presented as downhole width; true widths are estimated to be between 55 to 70% of downhole thickness.

2017 PDAC Convention

Radisson's management team will be available during the PDAC convention and invite you to visit Booth #2908 in the Investors Exchange in the Metro Toronto Convention Center from March 5-8, 2017 to discuss recent corporate activities, exploration program and the 20,000 m drill program underway at the O'Brien gold project.

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Analyses were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with AA finish at Techni-Lab Actlabs in Ste-Germaine-Boulé in Abitibi, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Tony Brisson, P. Geo, independent consultant, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O'Brien project, cut by the regional Larder-Lake-Cadillac Fault, is Radisson's flagship asset. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, April 2015).

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com.

