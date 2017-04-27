Radius Bank Releases New Personal Financial Management Tools for Digital Banking Users

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Radius Bank (www.radiusbank.com), a full-service bank headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, announced today that it has launched integrated personal financial management tools, along with a free credit score check, within its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. This new functionality provides the Bank's consumer clients with a convenient way to manage all of their finances in one place.

The new tools are available directly within a client's digital banking account, which is accessible on any device from www.radiusbank.com and Radius Mobile, the Bank's intuitively-designed iOS and Android app. Both the desktop and mobile platforms received an enhanced look and feel as part of this upgrade.

Clients can quickly link and aggregate all of their deposit, loan, credit card and investment accounts from different financial institutions into their Radius Online and Mobile Banking dashboard to get a holistic view of their finances, track spending habits, set budgets and monitor progress. This user-friendly new service reduces the need for clients to rely on multiple websites or apps to manage their finances, saving time and effort.

"We're committed to improving the customer experience with value-add tools and services," said Michael A. Butler, Radius Bank's President and CEO. "Making these budgeting tools readily available within a client's account is an example of how we can help clients save time and bank smarter."

This is the latest addition to the Bank's suite of digital banking tools, which include Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay, the Bank's own payment app, Radius Pay, and Radius Pay a Friend, the Bank's person-to-person (P2P) service.

The personal financial management functionality, powered by MX, is fully branded and seamlessly integrated into Radius Bank's online and mobile banking platform, which is provided by Q2 Holdings, Inc.

About Radius Bank

With assets of approximately $950 million as of December 31, 2016, Radius Bank is a forward-thinking community bank offering a full complement of convenient, leading-edge personal and business products and services. The Bank serves consumers, small and middle market businesses, unions, government entities and non-profit organizations as its core clients. The Bank offers anytime/anywhere banking via mobile device, 24-hour ATM service, provides additional services such as treasury management capabilities, and partners with innovative organizations including mobile payments leader LevelUp, online investment firm Aspiration, and online marketplace lender Prosper. Customers can readily access traditional, personalized branch banking at the Bank's Boston, MA financial center. Radius Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, visit the Bank's website at www.radiusbank.com, or follow the Bank on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Documents and/or Photos available for this release:

Caption(s):

The upgraded Radius Mobile includes integrated budgeting tools.

To view supporting documents and/or photos, go to www.enr-corp.com/pressroom and enter Release ID: 410685